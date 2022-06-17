U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Comprehensive Employee Benefit Plans from Guardian Life Now Available to PrismHR Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Their Small Business Clients

·3 min read

New partnership allows PEOs to offer their clients tailored, value-added benefit plans

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®) today announced a new partnership with PrismHR that allows Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) access to Guardian's full suite of dental, vision, life, disability, supplemental health, and mental wellness benefits.

(PRNewsfoto/The Guardian Life Insurance Com)
(PRNewsfoto/The Guardian Life Insurance Com)

"The Guardian PrismHR relationship reinforces Guardian's commitment and leadership in the PEO space.  We are excited to bring our innovative product portfolio to more employees, helping PEO members obtain lifelong well-being," said Jeff Wasco, Head of Specialty and Emerging Markets for Guardian.

The partnership will provide several benefits to PEOs including:

  • Access to comprehensive employee benefits that prioritize well-being like mental wellness benefits through Spring Health, tailored solutions to improve benefits communication, and value-added benefits such as Will Prep Services and an Employee Assistance Program, all with a focus on helping PEO member firms attract and retain employees

  • No ongoing EDI maintenance fees and zero set up cost

  • PrismHR Data Bridge, which automatically extracts, transforms, validates, and securely transfers enrollment data to carriers and providers

"I'm excited about the union of PrismHR's technology and Guardian's insurance offerings," said Tim Pratte, President, HRO Business Unit at PrismHR. "This partnership allows PEOs to offer worksite employees attractive benefit offerings that keep cost, value, and variety in mind."

About The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®)  

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings, whether starting a family, planning for the future, or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace, and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 colleagues and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where, and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2021 included $10.7 billion in capital and $1.9 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About PrismHR

PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Mass. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

GUARDIAN® and the Guardian Logo® are registered trademarks of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. ©Copyright 2022 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, N.Y.

Media Contacts
For Guardian: Lou Haber (louis_haber@glic.com)
For PrismHR: Ginny Carpenter (gcarpenter@prismhr.com)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comprehensive-employee-benefit-plans-from-guardian-life-now-available-to-prismhr-professional-employer-organizations-peos-and-their-small-business-clients-301570474.html

SOURCE Guardian

