U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,316.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,824.50
    +117.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.40
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    -0.49 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.70
    +30.10 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.28 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.66
    +0.28 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2298
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3930
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,610.05
    -583.54 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.16
    -12.78 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.03
    -77.81 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. EXPANDS CLIENT PORTFOLIO WITH MIDWEST UNION ADDITION

CNW Group
·4 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a leading provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its client portfolio with a prominent Midwest union. This new client has the potential to expand over the next few years, and the Company will have the opportunity to bring value with additional solution offerings. With this new partnership, the client will be implementing the Company's innovative Novus 360 platform to streamline the management of their benefits program in one centralized system.

Novus 360 is the first of its kind as a fully integrated benefits admin solution that digitizes how organizations administer their plans through an accessible, user-friendly, and secure platform. The client will be leveraging our member portal to improve engagement with union members and control costs, while additional software features will enable it to process billing and eligibility, retirement for pension, and disability benefits. CHS has made it a strategic priority to offer Novus 360 to a wider market as it continues to advance its growing client portfolio.

"A rising number of customers are seeing the immense value in implementing our Novus 360 software solution within their organizations," said CHS Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cosgrove. "The latest addition to our Midwest client base will now have the ability to streamline their healthcare benefits administration all under one fully integrated, comprehensive platform, ensuring their program's needs are easily and efficiently met."

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. An example of a forward-looking statement in this news release is the intended use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c6894.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), NIO Inc. (NIO) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb T

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • First Republic and PacWest Bancorp Stocks Rebound After Post-Fed Losses

    Regional bank stocks are on edge right now, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments about deposits were enough to fray investors' nerves a little more.

  • Powell’s Own Guide to Recessions Shows Rate Cuts Are Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- A recession is certain and so are rate cuts this year. That’s the message from the bond market metric Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted a year ago as the best guide to tip-off economic troubles in the US.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace B

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace

  • Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Chewy (CHWY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 233.33% and 2.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • The Fed Has Overseen a Remarkable Transfer of Wealth From Bondholders to Taxpayers

    The same dynamics that have left some banks reeling have handed taxpayers a windfall. The Fed will have to navigate them, David Beckworth writes.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $18, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session.