Our Comprehensive Sony Lens Guide Now Has 79 Great Lens Reviews!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re incredibly excited today to announce that we’ve updated our Sony Lens Guide for full frame photographers. We encourage you to check it out. We’ve reviewed over 79 lenses for Sony full frame cameras. What’s more, you’ll find pretty much anything you’re looking for. Of course, there are Sony lens reviews. But there’s also great stuff from Tamron, Sigma, Zeiss, Zenit, Tokina and more. Many journalists have worked on these reviews over the years. And in the Sony Lens Guide, you’ll find pricing and snippets from each of our reviews. More importantly, we’re only linking to the lenses that we’ve done full reviews on. As you probably know, we’ve reviewed the most lenses of any photo publication around. We invite you to head on over and take a look at our Sony Lens Guide.

