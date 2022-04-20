U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,193.50
    -23.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.20
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.80
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -1.48 (-6.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0054 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8370
    -1.0770 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,915.01
    +1,130.25 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.04
    +27.48 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.89
    +9.61 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Comprehensive Study Gives CURCUGEN® Big Green Light for Safety

·3 min read

Dolcas Biotech adds full safety assurance to proven efficacy of its curcumin extract

LANDING, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A just-published research study confirms the long-term safety of Dolcas Biotech, LLC's CURCUGEN® curcumin formulation. With multiple scientific evaluations already having firmly established the oleoresin-based turmeric (Curcuma longa-L.) formulation's bioefficacy and high bioavailability, this recent preclinical safety evaluation demonstrated unequivocally that there is zero indication of any general toxicity, genotoxicity or adverse events associated with long-term use.

Comprehensive Study Gives CURCUGEN&#xae; Big Green Light for Safety
Comprehensive Study Gives CURCUGEN® Big Green Light for Safety

The independently conducted, safety evaluation published in the Hindawi Journal of Biomedical Research International1 and led by Somashekara Nirvanashetty, PhD, et al., sought to establish the safety of CURCUGEN using a standard series of in vitro and in vivo safety studies, in accordance with OECD guidelines. This included the toxicological assessment of acute, oral, and 90-day repeated dosing.

The single dose of CURCUGEN administered orally to Sprague-Dawley (SD) rats demonstrated a non-lethal dose of as high as 5,000mg/kg body weight. A sub chronic assessment of CURCUGEN, as administered to SD rats over 90 days resulted in a no observed adverse effect level (NOAEL) at a dose of 2,000mg/kg body weight/day. This was confirmed through comprehensive screening of blood serum markers encompassing organ function and urine analysis. Moreover CURCUGEN did not elicit any genotoxic or mutagenic abnormalities with long-term use.

Confirming its safe and effective status, Dolcas Biotech president K. G. Rao remarked, "Not only does the knowledgeable, label-reading consumer of today demand to know what's in the products they consume, they want to be reassured of their impeccable safety."

CURCUGEN is a 100% turmeric-derived, bioavailability-enhanced, water-dispersible, and rich in active curcuminoids. Dolcas was awarded a patent for its unique, clean-label coextraction of polar-type resins from the turmeric oleoresin (the matrix where curcuminoids, essential oils, and resins exist together in nature). The proprietary manufacturing process does not remove, further refine, and then reconstitute these active compounds, as do other formulations on the market. Instead, the process optimizes their interaction – particularly with water – so that the otherwise lipid-soluble curcuminoids disperse for heightened functional and biological activity.

CURCUGEN already has proven an effective supplement to support joint function and reduce pain secondary to inflammation. A study published last year revealed that the natural turmeric extract helps support mood and gut health, including helping to ease the symptoms of IBS. CURCUGEN is a patent-pending, food, beverage, and supplement-friendly, pure turmeric-sourced botanical. It is standardized to 50% curcuminoids, 1.5% retained turmeric essential oil, turmeric polysaccharides, and resins. Overall, it has demonstrated powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity at doses of only 500mg per day.

Unlike standard formulated curcumin products, CURCUGEN preserves the natural composition of curcuminoids with fidelity to the turmeric rhizome.

CURCUGEN has already attained Self-GRAS status, and the new study positions the company to apply for full FDA GRAS status later this year. "The enhanced bioavailability of CURCUGEN, with its 39-times greater free curcumin absorption profile, allows the consumer to feel confident knowing the product is completely safe and fully clean label," Rao concludes.

Be sure to visit Dolcas Biotech at Vitafoods Europe in Geneva, May 10-12, booth number B109.

1 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35402613/

For more information

Company Contact:

Press Contact:

DolCas Biotech, LLC

NUTRiPR

Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel

Liat Simha

Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs

Tel: +972-9-9742893

Tel: 973-347-1958 ext. 217

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

Email: info@dolcas-biotech.com

Website: www.nutripr.com

Web: www.dolcas-biotech.com

Twitter: @LiatSimha

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comprehensive-study-gives-curcugen-big-green-light-for-safety-301528890.html

SOURCE DolCas Biotech

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Mysterious liver disease affecting children in the UK spreads to the US

    The disease, first identified in the UK, has now sickened children in the US and Europe

  • FDA investigating claims that Lucky Charms is making people sick

    General Mills says it has not found evidence backing the claim, but feds continue investigating.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • White House Warns Vaccinated People Over 50 Need to Do This Right Now

    After two months of a steady decline, COVID cases are climbing once again again in the U.S. In just the last week alone, infections increased by nearly 20 percent as of April 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) That's higher than the 5 percent uptick for the prior week-to-week change—indicating that the rate of new infections is getting larger over time. The rising numbers can be largely attributed to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which has already overtaken its

  • Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio with New Cannabis Strains

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Moderna booster trial shows that attacking two COVID variants at once provides better defense against the rest

    A vaccine booster that creates an immune response to original COVID and its Beta variant is also effective against Delta and Omicron, according to trial results.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • The risk in a Biden reversal of medical conscience protections

    The risk in a Biden reversal of medical conscience protections

  • What to consider before taking off your mask on public transit or planes

    After a judge struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and public transportation, many Americans cheered, while others wondered whether it is safe to go without facial coverings while traveling. For guidance on mask wearing, Yahoo News spoke to medical contributor Dr. Lucy McBride.