U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,801.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,649.50
    -31.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.40
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.60
    -0.81 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.27 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0131
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    +0.55 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1290
    +0.8570 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,049.81
    -113.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.04
    -18.72 (-3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.16
    +40.01 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Compression Therapy Market to hit USD 4 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major market players operating in the compression therapy industry are 3M Company, ArjoHuntleigh, Cardinal Health, Inc, Sigvaris AG, BIO Compression Systems, Inc, Julius Zorn GmbH, and Essity AB.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The compression therapy market value is set surpass USD 4 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. There is a consistent increase in the prevalence of venous disorders due to unhealthy lifestyle choices and other factors. Despite the high occurrence of venous diseases, many patients have to wait a long time before seeking medical treatment. Due to lack of awareness regarding these disorders and readily available therapies, most patients go untreated.

According to the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), around 80% of all leg ulcers are venous ulcers, with the cost of treating them projected to be around USD 2.42 billion per year. Leg ulcers can be treated using compression therapy products to enable better recovery of patients. However, one of the factors hindering the compression therapy industry progress is the availability of alternative treatments. Oral therapeutics and surgical approach can be recommended for individuals who do not respond to compression therapy.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2504


The study mentions that compression pumps held over 15% share of compression therapy market revenue in 2021. These products are used to treat patients as an alternative to other failed measures. Compression pumps help to reduce in-patient hospitalizations and outpatient hospital visits, while reducing the lymphedema-related costs per patient. The pumps increase circulation in the affected limbs while alleviating any painful symptoms.

Lymphedema treatment segment is anticipated to cross USD 560 million by 2030. Lymphedema can occur during the diagnosis of cancer and treatment of some other chronic diseases. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), in 2021, nearly 151,000 Australian citizens were diagnosed with cancer, with 49,000 cancer deaths being recorded during the year. These figures suggest the increased risk of lymphedema, fueling the adoption of compression therapy products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 213 pages with 285 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Compression Therapy Market Analysis By Product (Compression Garments {Compression Bandages, Compression Stockings [Compression Class I, Compression Class II, Compression Class III]}, Compression Braces, Compression Tapes, Compression Pumps), By Technology (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Application (Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/compression-therapy-market

Europe compression therapy market size is projected to record over 5% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030. The region is witnessing a continuous rise in elderly population, a segment which is prone to venous diseases. According to Eurostat, in 2020, people aged 65 years and above accounted for 20.6% of the EU population. It further stated that the median age in the EU stood at 43.9 years in the same year. This, along with factors such as well-developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the regional market expansion.

A few of the leading companies operating in global compression therapy market include 3M Company, ArjoHuntleigh, Cardinal Health, Inc, Sigvaris AG, BIO Compression Systems, Inc, Julius Zorn GmbH, Essity AB, Alcare Company Ltd, ConvaTec Inc, DJO Global (Colfax Corporation), Medi GmbH & Co. KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Sanyleg S.R.L, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Tactile Medical. Innovative business strategies will give these organizations the opportunity to expand their market presence.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2504

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why the UK’s efforts to vaccinate against monkeypox are faltering

    Matt and his boyfriend have spent hours on the train to London from Coventry over the past few weekends – all in the hope of getting a monkeypox vaccine.

  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Gamida Cell's request. Now, I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Heather DiVecchia, Gamida Cell's director of investor relations and corporate communications. Welcome to today's call during which we will provide an update on the company and review our financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

  • Gilead Data on Breast Cancer Drug Is ‘Surprise Win,’ Analyst Says

    Gilead announced Monday that the overall survival rate for patients taking the drug had achieved statistical significance.

  • Eli Lilly's (LLY) Potential New Products Key to Growth

    Lilly (LLY) expects to launch five new medicines by 2023 end including Mounjaro for type II diabetes (already launched) and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Health official on COVID-19: 'Start normalizing things' as students return

    The new set of guidelines, released Aug. 11, sees a significant reduction of school-required action, leaving much of decisions up to local officials.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Pfizer CEO Bourla shows mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID

    Bourla, 60, said he had started a course of the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and was isolating and following all public health precautions. "I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said in a statement. Several public figures have tested positive for the infectious disease in the past few months including U.S. President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci.

  • Plus Therapeutics Shares Surge On Positive Data From Lead Brain Cancer Candidate

    Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) presented data from two ongoing trials of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases. The data from LM patients demonstrated that the 186RNL dose administered through an intraventricular catheter at 6.6 mCi in 5.0 mL achieved absorbed doses of 18.7 to 29.0 Gy, which were well tolerated with mild treatment-related adverse events. Furthermore, all three patients in the cohort

  • Doctors Say Never Do These Things After 60

    Aging is inevitable, but how we age can be determined by our lifestyle choices. Practicing healthy habits like a balanced diet, exercise, quality sleep and managing stress can make a big difference healthwise. As we age, our bodies change and things we did in our 40s don't work in later years. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share their tips on healthy aging and things not to do after 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Why can’t impaired drivers sleep it off in their car? There’s a rule (and a law) for that

    Here’s a question: How much do you trust drunk you?

  • Over 13,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Pizza Is Being Recalled Because of a Serious Contamination

    If you're headed to the grocery store to pick up a frozen pizza, you should be cautious as one popular food manufacturer has just announced there may be additional toppings on one of its products you're not going to want to eat. RELATED: 5 Non-Dairy Milks To Leave on Grocery Store Shelves Right NowHome Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling about 13,099 pounds of its Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza due to metal pieces being found in the product. The problem was first noticed w

  • 10 Reasons to Add Moringa to Your Diet

    The science-based perks of one of the most nutritious plants in the world, including boosting energy, cognition, sex drive and mood, plus balancing blood sugar.

  • What to know about the Florida governor's battle with a state attorney over his suspension

    It's the governor's latest move as he gears up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, and a rumored run for president. In recent months, DeSantis has signed legislation taking strong stances on divisive cultural issues. Here's what to know about the governor's executive order to suspend Hillsborough County's twice-elected Democrat prosecutor.

  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) Debuts Assay for Research on HIV Strains

    Thermo Fisher's (TMO) novel Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit will aid in the global efforts to monitor the evolution of HIV.

  • How can I still not know if I'm anti-abortion or support abortion rights? I'm not alone.

    Guestview: For decades I’ve struggled to reconcile compelling arguments on both sides of the abortion debate to find a mutually satisfactory solution.

  • Colds and the flu ruin our winters. COVID isn’t nearly as picky—but this could be changing

    COVID is an equal-opportunity menace, at best, and killer, at worst, that has yet to settle into a pattern of seasonality—and may never do so fully. Is it on its way?

  • U.K. regulator is first to authorize Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster for 18-and-older population

    The U.K. regulator has become the first to authorize Moderna's bivalent COVID vaccine booster for use in adults aged 18 and older.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act will not 'fix American health care': GoodRx CEO

    GoodRx (GDRX) co-CEO Doug Hirsch joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Supplements That are "Not Worth It," Says Pharmacist

    Millions of Americans take a dietary supplement daily to improve overall health but do they really work? Many experts believe the best way to get essential nutrients is through diet, including Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine in the department of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He says, "Patients ask all the time, 'What supplements should I be taking?' They're wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will ke

  • #1 Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.5

    BA.5 is still the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US—and even people who are fully vaccinated are in danger of getting infected. "Each of these subvariants have gotten better than the preceding one at infecting people who have been vaccinated or previously infected," says Stephen Goldstein, PhD, virologist at the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. "It's really important for people to understand that vaccines aren't likely to provide long-term protection from getting inf