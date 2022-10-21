Compression Wear and Shapewear Market to record USD 697.13 Mn growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compression wear and shapewear market size is expected to grow by USD 697.13 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.54% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report identifies North America as the key market and the region is expected to account for 35% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increasing consumer spending on superior-quality compression wear and shapewear is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Explore growth opportunities across other regions and make informed decisions. Buy Full Report Here

The global compression wear and shapewear market is fragmented due to the presence of a few established players and many new players. Vendors in the market are selling their products through third-party online retailers. With the growing e-commerce industry and online compression wear and shapewear market, many new private brands largely or solely sell their products online. This is enabling them to strengthen their position in the online compression wear and shapewear market. However, third-party, multibrand, pure-play e-retailers generate the highest sales of compression wear and shapewear online. Therefore, the competition in the market is intense.

The growing demand for plus-size clothing is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. However, the availability of counterfeit apparel products might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Technavio identifies adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample Report Now

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2021-2026: Segmentation

The global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented as below:

Product

The market will observe increased demand for compression wear from end-users during the forecast period. Compression wear helps in improving fitness and increasing muscular performance. It also cuts down the muscle vibrations when a person is exercising or engaging in any type of physical activity. Many such benefits are fostering the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel accounts for the maximum sales in the market. Department stores and specialty stores are the largest contributors in terms of revenue in the segment. However, during the forecast period, the demand for compression wear and shapewear is expected to increase in online distribution channels with rising internet and smartphone penetration and changing consumers' buying behavior.

Geography

North America is currently the major market for compression wear and shapewear. The high adoption of smartphones and the increased penetration of social media are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing consumer demand for innovative products that could offer extreme comfort and support is contributing to the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compression wear and shapewear market report covers the following areas:

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist compression wear and shapewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the compression wear and shapewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compression wear and shapewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compression wear and shapewear market vendors

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.54% Market growth 2021-2026 USD 697.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -1.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Compression wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Shapewear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

Nike Inc.

Nordstrom Inc.

PVH Corp.

Spanx Inc.

Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

