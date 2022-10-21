U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.95
    +10.17 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,493.93
    +160.34 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,595.25
    -19.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.11
    -3.28 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.60
    +8.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2760
    +0.0500 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2670
    -1.8230 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,998.92
    -294.58 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.85
    -1.91 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.15
    +3.24 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market to record USD 697.13 Mn growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compression wear and shapewear market size is expected to grow by USD 697.13 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.54% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report identifies North America as the key market and the region is expected to account for 35% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increasing consumer spending on superior-quality compression wear and shapewear is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Explore growth opportunities across other regions and make informed decisions. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2022-2026

The global compression wear and shapewear market is fragmented due to the presence of a few established players and many new players. Vendors in the market are selling their products through third-party online retailers. With the growing e-commerce industry and online compression wear and shapewear market, many new private brands largely or solely sell their products online. This is enabling them to strengthen their position in the online compression wear and shapewear market. However, third-party, multibrand, pure-play e-retailers generate the highest sales of compression wear and shapewear online. Therefore, the competition in the market is intense.

The growing demand for plus-size clothing is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. However, the availability of counterfeit apparel products might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Technavio identifies adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample Report Now

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2021-2026: Segmentation

The global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market will observe increased demand for compression wear from end-users during the forecast period. Compression wear helps in improving fitness and increasing muscular performance. It also cuts down the muscle vibrations when a person is exercising or engaging in any type of physical activity. Many such benefits are fostering the growth of the segment.

  • Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel accounts for the maximum sales in the market. Department stores and specialty stores are the largest contributors in terms of revenue in the segment. However, during the forecast period, the demand for compression wear and shapewear is expected to increase in online distribution channels with rising internet and smartphone penetration and changing consumers' buying behavior.

  • Geography

North America is currently the major market for compression wear and shapewear. The high adoption of smartphones and the increased penetration of social media are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing consumer demand for innovative products that could offer extreme comfort and support is contributing to the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compression wear and shapewear market report covers the following areas:

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist compression wear and shapewear market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the compression wear and shapewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the compression wear and shapewear market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compression wear and shapewear market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Global Maternity Wear Market 2021-2025: The global maternity wear market is segmented by type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The tops segment accounted for the largest share of the market. APAC will have a significant market share by region. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Children and Infant Wear Market 2021-2025: The global children and infant wear market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (apparel and footwear), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). View Report Snapshot Here

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.54%

Market growth 2021-2026

USD 697.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-1.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Compression wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Shapewear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • Jockey International Inc.

  • Nike Inc.

  • Nordstrom Inc.

  • PVH Corp.

  • Spanx Inc.

  • Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2022-2026
Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compression-wear-and-shapewear-market-to-record-usd-697-13-mn-growth-north-america-to-have-a-significant-market-share--technavio-301654820.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.55% and 4.67%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Bargain-hunting investors might find long-term opportunities in these two heavily beaten-down stocks.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.

  • 15 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) shares are near the day's low as the market absorbs Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter earnings report. At 3:45 p.m. ET, ChargePoint stock was down 5.3%. The market didn't react positively to Tesla's earnings report even though it revealed the company's second-most profitable quarter ever.

  • Verizon Stock Slides As Weak Subscriber Gains Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

    "The pricing actions we took earlier this year, as well as our new cost savings program, show that we are being deliberate and strategic in our decisions to strengthen our business," said CEO Hans Vestberg.

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.4% to 18.2%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers this year.

  • Here's Why I'm Buying Tesla Stock as It Crashes

    In this video, I will go over the recent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q3 earnings report and explain why I will be buying more shares. It seems the market still does not fully understand how a company like Tesla operates, which allows me as a long-term shareholder to accumulate more shares.

  • Wall Street looks ahead to Apple earnings following Netflix beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss positive catalysts and potential red flags for Apple stock ahead of the tech giant's earnings.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely

  • Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today

    Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble."

  • 3 Safe High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Passive Income for Years

    These passive income powerhouses can offer investors yields between 5% and 6% with reliability and safety.

  • Verizon Stock Slips After Beating Earnings Estimates. It’s Not AT&T

    Verizon Communications delivered third-quarter results that largely beat expectations and maintained its financial forecast. Verizon stock fell 4.7% to $35.29 in premarket trading on Friday following the results. The telecommunications giant maintained its financial forecast for the year.

  • The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earnings Yet

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.8x might make it look like a buy right...

  • Meta, Twitter stocks fall after Snap reports slowing ad growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Snap amid a decline in third-quarter earnings.

  • Verizon profit declines as pricier plans result in subscriber loss

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc's profit fell 23% and it added fewer-than-expected wireless subscribers in the third quarter as its raised prices drove some customers to cheaper plans from fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. Shares fell 6% to their lowest in over a decade as finance chief Matt Ellis said higher prices for plans led to disconnections and warned the pressure would continue into the next quarter. Competition in the U.S. telecoms markets is heating up after Verizon and AT&T offloaded their media businesses and T-Mobile completed its merger with Sprint Corp to become wireless-focused companies.