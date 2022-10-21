Compression Wear and Shapewear Market to record USD 697.13 Mn growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compression wear and shapewear market size is expected to grow by USD 697.13 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.54% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report identifies North America as the key market and the region is expected to account for 35% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increasing consumer spending on superior-quality compression wear and shapewear is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Explore growth opportunities across other regions and make informed decisions. Buy Full Report Here
The global compression wear and shapewear market is fragmented due to the presence of a few established players and many new players. Vendors in the market are selling their products through third-party online retailers. With the growing e-commerce industry and online compression wear and shapewear market, many new private brands largely or solely sell their products online. This is enabling them to strengthen their position in the online compression wear and shapewear market. However, third-party, multibrand, pure-play e-retailers generate the highest sales of compression wear and shapewear online. Therefore, the competition in the market is intense.
The growing demand for plus-size clothing is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. However, the availability of counterfeit apparel products might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Technavio identifies adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample Report Now
Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2021-2026: Segmentation
The global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented as below:
Product
The market will observe increased demand for compression wear from end-users during the forecast period. Compression wear helps in improving fitness and increasing muscular performance. It also cuts down the muscle vibrations when a person is exercising or engaging in any type of physical activity. Many such benefits are fostering the growth of the segment.
Distribution Channel
The offline distribution channel accounts for the maximum sales in the market. Department stores and specialty stores are the largest contributors in terms of revenue in the segment. However, during the forecast period, the demand for compression wear and shapewear is expected to increase in online distribution channels with rising internet and smartphone penetration and changing consumers' buying behavior.
Geography
North America is currently the major market for compression wear and shapewear. The high adoption of smartphones and the increased penetration of social media are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing consumer demand for innovative products that could offer extreme comfort and support is contributing to the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compression wear and shapewear market report covers the following areas:
Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist compression wear and shapewear market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the compression wear and shapewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the compression wear and shapewear market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compression wear and shapewear market vendors
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.
Related Reports:
Global Maternity Wear Market 2021-2025: The global maternity wear market is segmented by type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The tops segment accounted for the largest share of the market. APAC will have a significant market share by region. View Report Snapshot Here
Global Children and Infant Wear Market 2021-2025: The global children and infant wear market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (apparel and footwear), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). View Report Snapshot Here
Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.54%
Market growth 2021-2026
USD 697.13 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-1.87
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Compression wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Shapewear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
Hanesbrands Inc.
Jockey International Inc.
Nike Inc.
Nordstrom Inc.
PVH Corp.
Spanx Inc.
Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.
Under Armour Inc.
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compression-wear-and-shapewear-market-to-record-usd-697-13-mn-growth-north-america-to-have-a-significant-market-share--technavio-301654820.html
SOURCE Technavio