Compressor Oil Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 16.98 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 5.43% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

0
·5 min read

The growing end-use industries such as oil & gas, general manufacturing, and chemical & petrochemical drive the demand for compressor oil as well as growth of petrochemical, mining, marine and power generation companies drives the growth of demand.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Compressor Oil Market" By Base Oil (Synthetic, Mineral, and Bio-Based), By Compressor Type (Centrifugal, Rotary, and Reciprocating), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Compressor Oil Market size was valued at USD 11.14 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.43 % from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9951

Browse in-depth TOC on "Compressor Oil Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Compressor Oil Market Overview

Compressor oil is a specially formulated fluid mixture that includes base oil (extracted from crude oil in various processes) and additives. The performance of compressor oil is mostly determined by the qualities of the base oil. Compressor oil is a lubricant used in a range of reciprocating and rotary gas compressors to ensure the proper operation of metal parts. It acts as a sealing fluid, as a protective surface film to reduce friction, and to increase compressor performance. Compressor oils ensure a smoother task and help to reduce downtime and machine repair.

Increasing demand for compressor oil from the marine, refrigeration, and automotive industries is likely to drive market expansion during the forecast period. Modern compressors are expected to work in harsh environments, bearing more loads and providing higher performance. Consumers seek high-quality lubricants that can withstand excessive temperature and pressure due to the increased durability and shelf life and enhanced performance of machinery and equipment.

As a result, some producers have developed single compressor oil with anti-foaming, anti-oxidant, waterproofing, and rust prevention qualities. Furthermore, the replenishing of compressor oil in end-use sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, and others during maintenance periods contributes to the growth of the compressor oil market. Rising need for cost advancement is expected to be one of the most important growth drivers for the compressor oil market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Exxonmobil Corporation, BP PLC., Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., Sinopec Limited, Lukoil, Fuchs Petrolub AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International PLC., Sasol Limited and BASF.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Compressor Oil Market On the basis of Base Oil, Compressor Type, and Geography.

  • Compressor Oil Market, by Base Oil

  • Compressor Oil Market, by Compressor Type

  • Compressor Oil Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Motor Management Market By Type (Asynchronous Motors, Synchronous Motors), By Control (Automatic Controls, Semi-Automatic Controls), By Services (Hardware, Software And Solution Services), By Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), By Industry (Metals And Mining Industry, Oil And Gas Industry), By Applications (Pumps, Compressors), By Geography, And Forecast

Refrigeration Compressor Market By Type (Reciprocating Compressor, Screw Compressor), By End-User (Food and Beverages, Chemical), By Geography, And Forecast

Energy Efficient Air Compressors Market By Type (Oil-Free, Oil-Lubricated), By Application (Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas), By Geography, And Forecast

Oil Free Centrifugal Compressors Market By Type (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Manufacturing, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Energy, Oil & Gas), By Geography, And Forecast

9 Largest Oil And Gas Companies, in the USA, solving energy-related problems

Visualize Compressor Oil Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compressor-oil-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-16-98-billion-by-2027--globally-at-5-43-cagr-verified-market-research-301631000.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

