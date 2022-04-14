U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,536.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,210.25
    -11.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.30
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.02
    -1.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    -0.23 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3120
    -0.3760 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,992.46
    +1,149.40 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.16
    +18.52 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.98
    +1.18 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Compt nabs $10M to make employee perks more personal

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

With white collar workers settling into hybrid work arrangements -- a legacy of the pandemic -- companies are rethinking how they deliver corporate perks like transportation, cafeterias, and gyms (much to the chagrin of some). As the concept of "the office" evolves, employers are being urged to offer flexible perks that can be tailored to the needs of individual employees. Rather than complimentary laundry service, for example, workers are rallying behind the idea of work-from-home and wellness stipends.

Plenty of perk management platforms exist, including Cherry, Fringe, and Origin (which offers financial planning as a perk). But Amy Spurling, the CEO of Compt, makes the case that incumbent solutions are overly reliant on vendor marketplaces or benefits cards, which limit the ways in which employees can use their perks.

"The missing key to simultaneously streamlining the [employee perk] process for admins and boosting employee engagement [is] personalization," Spurling told TechCrunch via email. "When companies look to support employees with personalized perk solutions, they have a choice of vendor marketplaces, card-based models, and reimbursement. The goal is to offer something unique to each employee, but vendor marketplaces and card-based models are inherently the opposite; they limit the options an employee has to a few big name companies to spend their perk dollars."

Compt
Compt

Image Credits: Compt

She pitches Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compt as the answer. Coming off of a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, which the company announced today, Compt allows teams to assign set stipends in broad categories like "health and wellness" or "family" and then let employees pick services in those categories that appeal to them. To get reimbursed, workers upload photos of receipts via Compt’s mobile app or Slack integration.

"Compt’s reimbursement model allows an employee to spend money anywhere and on anything -- a local restaurant, a favorite mindfulness app, vet bills, a charity that’s close to their heart. The possibilities are actually endless," Spurling said. "Plus, by allowing personalization, more money is being spent locally in the communities where people live ... Through personalized perk stipends with Compt, companies are able to support their teams and the communities in which they live and work."

A path to perks

Spurling was previously the COO and CFO at Jana, a mobile advertising company, where she managed HR and finance teams. While there, she says she saw the company try to implement a successful perks program, but employees all wanted different things.

"In response, HR attempted to schedule more and more perk vendors and track usage so the finance team could ensure taxability. The resulting mess was an administrative nightmare," Spurling said. "[I] realized the missing key to simultaneously streamlining the process for admins and boosting employee engagement was personalization."

Compt achieves this by integrating with HR systems and payroll software on the backend. The platform is built to be "IRS-compliant," Spurling says, but also to support global teams -- Compt currently supports companies in all 50 U.S. states and 60 countries.

In addition to basic perk policies, Compt can send employee bonuses and tie bonus programs to a perk stipend. For example, companies can reward employees on their birthdays and work anniversaries or or for hitting project milestones and targets.

Standing out from the crowd

Compt is growing rapidly, Spurling says, with ambitions to expand from a 12-person team to 20 by the end of 2022. Annual recurring revenue in 2021 grew 500%, and the company claims its gross margin profile is 97%. Compt's total raised stands at $16.5 million.

When asked about plans in the near term, Spurling says that Compt will double down on customer acquisition -- growing its go-to-market approach. "As the future of work trends toward being more employee-centric and less company-centric (a huge benefit for our business model), we are still -- like so many others -- working to overcome the old way of thinking that employees should log in, sit down, and be compliant work robots," she added.

It's true that corporate perks are ripe for disruption (pardon the well-worn term). In a 2020 employee wellbeing study recently published by Gallup, only 24% of workers said that they participate in wellness programs at their companies -- and just 12% say they help wellbeing. In a separate employee survey, this one conducted by Metlife, 61% of workers said that having access to emerging benefits would reduce their stress while 52% said it would make them more loyal to their employer.

But, as illustrated by the $12.3 billion venture investors funneled in HR tech startups last year, there's no shortage of strong competition. Compt will have to prove that its platform is sufficiently differentiated to stand out from the crowded field.

"There’s ... more HR tech companies entering the market and there could very well be an oversaturation of reimbursement options, making it difficult for decision-makers to determine which platform will be the best for truly personalized perk stipends," Spurling said. "This defeats the purpose of supporting an employee’s whole wellbeing and not just their work wellbeing."

Recommended Stories

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Pres

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Poli

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it looking to connect with business.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Twitter shareholder sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk over delayed filing

    Block & Leviton LLP Partner Jacob Walker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why a Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk over an alleged delay in the disclosure of his stake.&nbsp;

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • European Gas Prices Decline Ahead of Putin Energy Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting on energy Thursday, which may provide more clarity on payments for the country’s fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Chipmakers Argue Inventory Build-Up Signals Increased Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The accumulation of inventory by chipmakers has usually been a sign of impending doom for the industry. As companies raced to meet demand that built up during the pandemic, they amassed a huge stockpile of chips.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Vis