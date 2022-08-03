U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.45
    +30.26 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,572.73
    +176.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,511.81
    +163.06 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.59
    +18.14 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.72
    -0.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    -16.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.23 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0134
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8470
    +0.1060 (+3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3630
    +1.2110 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,322.35
    +515.53 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.37
    +11.64 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.03
    +25.92 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

CompTIA CEO outlines bold initiative to create the preeminent destination to start, build and 'supercharge' a career in tech

·3 min read

Todd Thibodeaux uses ChannelCon 2022 state of the industry remarks to unveil CompTIA's Project Agora; invites broad industry participation in the effort to fight for tech talent

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, is undertaking an expansive effort to create the most resource-rich source of information and support for anyone interested in starting, staying and succeeding in a career in technology.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

"The goal of Project Agora is to create the most respected place to start, build and supercharge your tech career."

CompTIA President and CEO Todd Thibodeaux revealed the association's Project Agora during his state of the industry remarks at ChannelCon 2022.

"The goal of Project Agora is to create the most respected place to start, build and supercharge your tech career," he said. "With amazing resources and broad support from our members, partners and industry Project Agora will help people find success in the tech workforce."

The labor market is in a period of unprecedented transition, characterized in large part by the volume of frictional unemployment as individuals search for, or transition from one job to another. One in four US workers were actively seeking a new job or pursuing other career options during Q2 2022, CompTIA research reveals.1 While tech is among the top five industries job seekers were considering, it ranked behind several other sectors, including sales, real estate, healthcare, hospitality and finance. A lack of confidence in technical skills, concerns about the cost and the time it will take to learn those skills and perceptions about the tech industry culture are factors that contribute to reluctance to consider tech as a career option.

"Our challenge is to convert more career intent people to tech intent," Thibodeaux said. "We need to tell better stories, more consistently, about how truly great it is to work in tech. The way we get the talent we need is by fighting for it."

Project Agora will help in that effort, first by enabling individuals to explore in great depth tech jobs and careers. CompTIA has identified 30 different job roles covering 90% of tech employment. The next step is creating resources to engage users and convert them from career intent to tech intent. Thibodeaux issued a call to action for the industry to get involved in this effort to build the best, most comprehensive collection of tech career resources available anywhere.

"Confidence gaps, career transition gaps and reskilling gaps are not insurmountable barriers but rather opportunities to chart a new course for individuals and the companies that employ them," Thibodeaux concluded. "Project Agora is all about unlocking potential, for the industry, and for millions of people we want and need working in it,"

Organizations interested in getting involved in Project Agora can contact CompTIA at action5@comptia.org

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/


1 This encompasses those currently employed plus those actively looking (classified as part of the labor market by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics). Job Seeker Trends, July 2022.

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA 
sostrowski@comptia.org  
+1 630-678-8468

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-ceo-outlines-bold-initiative-to-create-the-preeminent-destination-to-start-build-and-supercharge-a-career-in-tech-301598916.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Recommended Stories

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Congress Could Change Your Retirement Plans. Is It Good or Bad News?

    The House of Representatives and Senate are working along similar lines to reform laws governing retirement plans like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs. Initiatives in both bodies raise the age cap for retired minimum distributions (RMDs). And they both let employers treat … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Change Your Retirement Plans. Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • OPEC Agrees Small Output Increase. Oil Prices Rise.

    Oil prices rose Wednesday, reversing earlier declines, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in September production. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will collectively increase production by 100,000 barrels a day in September, amid an escalating energy cost crisis. The largely token gesture comes after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he requested production was increased to help keep gasoline prices in check.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • OPEC+ set to approve minuscule oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to raise oil output by a tiny 100,000 barrels per day in what analysts described as an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC's leader to pump more to help the U.S. and global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of global oil demand, comes after weeks of speculation that Biden's trip to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring in more oil.

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Nintendo Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1 As Recovery Kicks In; Reiterates FY23 Outlook

    Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 4.7% year-on-year to ¥307.4 billion. Dedicated video game platform sales declined 4.3% Y/Y to ¥295.6 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 16.8% Y/Y to ¥10.9 billion. Playing cards sales rose 56.9% Y/Y to ¥0.8 billion. Hardware: Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 22.9% Y/Y to 3.43 million units. Nintendo Switch sales decreased 60% Y/Y to 1.32 million units. Nintendo Sw

  • Recession Risks Are Mounting. Here’s Why Businesses Are Still Hiring.

    Demand for labor to make goods and provide services has so far remained well above the number of available workers despite a contracting economy.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.