U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,017.53
    +60.28 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,813.32
    +276.62 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,469.26
    +273.04 (+2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.21
    +34.96 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.02
    -0.85 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.33 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8010
    -0.0640 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1921
    +0.0167 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2230
    -0.7770 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,898.07
    +243.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.47
    +2.77 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.39
    -27.78 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

CompTIA IT Industry Outlook 2023 previews trends that will impact the industry and tech workers in the new year

·4 min read

Technology companies and professionals look past current uncertainties and see positive signs for 2023

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by resilience developed during the uncertainty of the past two-plus years, the global technology industry and technology professionals are optimistic about business and employment prospects in 2023, new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, reveals.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

"The tech industry remains a robust choice for business growth and career advancement."

CompTIA's "IT Industry Outlook 2023" identifies 10 trends likely to impact technology companies and workers in the new year.

The annual forecast finds that technology companies have generally positive views about 2023. Among firms in six geographic regions, the average rating for tech industry prospects skews toward the top of the measurement scale (excellent) rather than the bottom (terrible).1 Similarly, the turmoil of recent years is not dampening spirits for IT professionals. Nearly 80% are optimistic about their job role, including 38% who feel very optimistic.

"Even with economic uncertainties and societal issues, the tech industry remains a robust choice for business growth and career advancement," said Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "To be sure, there are some negative elements, especially as technology applications reach massive scale and trigger unintended consequences. But there are many positive outcomes and countless more opportunities as technology influences every business and industry."

Trends to watch in 2023

1.      Business As Usual Gets a Hard Reality Check.

"Business as usual is no more and doing things as we always have may no longer be the safe option, even for companies that are content with flat or minimal growth," said Carolyn April, senior director, industry analysis, CompTIA. "Many technology businesses will have to leave their comfort zone to thrive. That means thoroughly examining and adjusting their current operations, sales and marketing, human resources and strategic innovation efforts."

The evolution of the customer is why these steps are necessary, according to April.

"Customers are as enthusiastic as ever about the role technology plays in their success, but they're also much more scrutinous and demanding in their tech journey," she explained. "If you sell technology, the ability to convincingly make a specific business case for every product or service is not just a nice sales differentiator anymore, it is essential."

2.      Metaverse Initiatives Will Focus on Holistic Customer Experiences.

"Instead of viewing the metaverse as a new VR-based phase of the internet, it might be more accurate to view it as an extension of omnichannel customer experiences," Robinson said. "As organizations build their own metaverse for their customers, there will be less focus on headsets and virtual real estate and more focus on building depth in customer relationships and creating connections between the many digital experiences a customer might choose."

3.      Worker-employer Relationship Gaps Expose New Challenges in Hiring and Retaining Tech Talent – Employers will be tested to fill positions with workers skilled in new and emerging tech disciplines and support roles, while balancing a newly empowered workforce and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4.      Cloud Acceleration Drives Demand for Orchestration and FinOps – Acceleration in cloud computing adoption has led to most organizations taking on a cloud-first approach. The next stage of adoption will focus on handling the complexity of a multi-cloud environment.

5.      New Players in Digital Ecosystem Put More Competitive Pressure on Established Practices – Today's era of choice explosion and decision fatigue in the tech marketplace will prod both new and established players to up their game to stand out among the rest.

6.      Vendors and Partners Eye Greater Automation With Optimism – and Concern – Tech vendors and their partners will need to work together to find automation comfort zones that are efficient and connected rather than disconnected and cumbersome.

7.      Cybersecurity Metrics Are Tied to Evolving Risk Analysis Approach – Risk analysis has grown in popularity as a way for organizations to measure progress in cybersecurity. But most firms are not yet performing analysis in a comprehensive way. That will change, driven heavily by ongoing digital transformation.

8.      Inflation Uncertainty and Supply Chain Issues Continue to Complicate Sales Forecasting – A confluence of economic factors has found countries and companies grappling with high inflation rates not seen in decades. In 2023 companies will have a much-diminished ability to forecast sales accurately quarter to quarter.

9.      Decentralized Identity Will Become the Heart of Web3 Efforts – The noise around Web3 will continue in 2023, but the key area to focus on is the evolution of digital identity.

10.  Advances in AI Spur Debate Over the Future of Tech in Society – Simply understanding how to use a piece of technology is becoming inadequate. Responsible use now entails some knowledge on how the technology functions and what societal impact it might have.

CompTIA surveyed business and IT professionals in September and October for its "IT Industry Outlook 2023" – 500 in the U.S. and 125 in each of the international regions. The report is available at https://connect.comptia.org/content/research/it-industry-trends-analysis.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
+1 630-678-8468     

1 ANZ (Australia, New Zealand), ASEAN (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam), Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), United Kingdom and United States.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-it-industry-outlook-2023-previews-trends-that-will-impact-the-industry-and-tech-workers-in-the-new-year-301678642.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Should You Buy These 2 New Warren Buffett Stocks?

    During challenging times for the stock market, one investor has historically found ways to make the most of difficult investing conditions. Warren Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades, producing market-beating returns and often dramatically outperforming the broader stock indexes during bear markets and other downturns. Every quarter, Berkshire Hathaway has to report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing many of the stock holdings it has.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UiPath stock rockets after company announces further layoffs, suggests revenue could beat

    Shares of UiPath Inc. were headed more than 11% higher in premarket trading Tuesday after the automation software company announced preliminary revenue ahead of expectations and disclosed further moves to restructure its business. The company revealed in an 8-K filing late Monday that it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue of about $260 million. The company also anticipates recording annual recurring revenue of roughly $1.108 billion, as of Oct. 31. The FactSet consensus for fiscal third-quarte

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • Oil Drops With Outlook for Demand Growth Weighing on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as concerns over the near-term consumption outlook overshadowed the risk of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWest Texas Intermediate futures were down

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • 1 Remarkable Tech Stock Growing Sales Faster Than Google and Meta Platforms

    This ad tech company continued to take market share in Q3, despite the difficult economic environment.

  • Goldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist Culture

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. paid out well over $12 million to a veteran executive who complained internally about a toxic workplace for women in the highest echelons of Wall Street’s most prestigious firm.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Wei

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers

    The company "will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow," FedEx said in an emailed statement. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees, the company said. FedEx outlined cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion in September after falling demand hammered first-quarter profit.

  • Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares have dramatically outperformed the market in 2022. Investors were thrilled to see the beverage giant post accelerating sales growth and strong profits through most of this turbulent year. With that in mind, let's take a look at what Coca-Cola's business might look like in 2027.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.