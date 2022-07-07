Compton residents to benefit from a new, multi-service building with the help of Government of Canada funding

CED awards $81,975 to the Club Lions de Compton for its construction project in the Parc des Lions.

COMPTON, QC, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces, such as the Parc des Lions in Compton, are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID‑19.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $81,975 for the Club Lions de Compton. The funding, provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will be used to construct a multi-service building with a covered outdoor kitchen in the Parc des Lions.

CED's financial assistance will primarily go toward the construction of the building, which will include washrooms and a storage area, and a roof to protect the outdoor kitchen and picnic tables. The goal of the project is to revitalize the main street, enhance the outdoor spaces and make a public space more easily accessible for persons with disabilities.

The Club Lions de Compton is an NPO that has been in operation for over 40 years. Its mission is to actively work to improve the community's civic, cultural and social well-being and morale. The organization has made available a space in the centre of the village of Compton for use by the public that includes a park with walking trails, a covered playground and a fountain. A number of community activities take place in the park: a farmers' market, the "Comptonales" event, an antique car exhibition, a seniors' café and day camp activities.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"With a service building and a roof that will protect the outdoor kitchen and picnic tables, the Club Lions de Compton is promoting social inclusion, fostering community vitality and improving accessibility."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"After helping SMEs get back up and running again, we are now investing in quality public spaces where people can get together and enjoy life. Our support for the Club Lions de Compton reflects our government's commitment to support the economic development of communities of all sizes throughout Quebec. Organizations such as the Club Lions help boost the growth of our regions and contribute to the social fabric and quality of life of the local population. Congratulations to all for this forward-looking project for the Estrie region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Long sought after by those who use the park—on a daily basis in some cases—these facilities will make it possible to expand the range of activities available to the people of Compton, including residents and seniors living at the Manoir de chez nous, and children attending the primary school, the CPE and daycares in the village. Indeed, for everyone taking part in the farmers' market or the growing number of events being held in the park, the addition of these amenities was vital. A huge shout-out to CED for this much appreciated support!"

Danielle Lanciaux, Treasurer, Club Lions de Compton

Quick facts

The CRCF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:



The CRCF is being deployed under CED'shttps://ced.canada.ca/en/funding/programs/ Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

