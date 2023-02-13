U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,111.00
    +11.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,923.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,422.75
    +76.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.10
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.62
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    +0.73 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5390
    +1.1010 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,686.05
    -205.72 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.36
    -7.27 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,915.13
    +32.68 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Compugen to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Monday, February 27, 2023

·2 min read

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open.  Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S.,
or +972-3-918-0644 internationally.  The call will be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link, Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen currently has one partnered program, namely rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902, that is in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. The most advanced program, COM503 is in pre-IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody targeting cytokine biology to enhance anti-tumor immunity in a differentiated manner. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: ir@cgen.com  
Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-monday-february-27-2023-301744939.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cyclical bottom is approaching’: Top analyst explains why you should ‘buy’ these 3 chip stocks

    Booms and busts are familiar to any student of economics – they form the underlying patterns of long-term performance, for whole economies and for individual sectors. A recent report on the semiconductor chip industry helps to show the pattern – and sheds some light on where and how investors can position themselves now for maximum advantage. To begin with, the report, based on global chip sales data, places the start of the current cycle in early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic crisis. W

  • Current stock market rally 'likely to mark the high point' for 2023: JPMorgan

    JP Morgan's Matejka recommends investors slash their exposure to stocks and eye more defense areas of the market.

  • Warren Buffett Watchers Should Tune In. Berkshire Is Lifting Veil on Stock Moves.

    Investors will focus on whether the company bought more stock in Taiwan Semiconductor, or sold more of U.S. Bancorp.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Stocks Ignore Fed, Earnings Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks are ripe for a selloff after prematurely pricing in a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher“While the recent move higher i

  • NVIDIA Corp. Shares Have Further to Go, Supported by Growing Sales

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And NVIDIA has many attractive fundamental qualities.

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Faces Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • How You Can Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Futures Steady Amid Inflation Angst; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street equity futures were steady and European stocks posted modest gains as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week, including the release of US consumer price data that may confirm the inflation battle isn’t over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Ha

  • Here are five companies to pick if Goldman Sachs is right about the stock market being flat in 2023

    If the S&P 500 finishes pretty much where it started, which is what Goldman Sachs expects, investors would do well to start looking for alpha.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThe year has already seen thre

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • U.S. stock futures point to cautious open as inflation data looms

    U.S. stock futures were barely changed as wariness over inflation and rate rises suppressed risk appetite. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 169 points, or 0.5%, to 33869, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 9 points, or 0.22%, to 4090, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 71 points, or 0.61%, to 11718. Investors remained wary about the prospects for more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as they await the January consumer price inflation report due on Tuesday.

  • Sellers Knock Shopify Stock Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings; Fast-Growing Toast, 4 Top Chip Stocks Also Set To Report

    After a bullish breakout from a bottoming base, Shopify stock is pulling back in light volume ahead of its Q4 earnings report.

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.

  • DBS CEO Says Not Concerned About $976 Million Adani Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has about a S$1.3 billion ($976 million) exposure to Adani Group, of which S$1 billion is from a cement firm acquisition financing and the remaining S$300 million is from other Adani firms, its Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said at a briefing Monday. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’