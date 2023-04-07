CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) Has Announced A Dividend Of €0.50

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA's (ETR:COP) investors are due to receive a payment of €0.50 per share on 23rd of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 80.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.25 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

