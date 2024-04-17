CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €1.00

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA's (ETR:COP) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.00 on 27th of May. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 158.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 47% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.35 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 15% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

