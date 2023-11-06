CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = €141m ÷ (€1.9b - €412m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has an ROCE of 9.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that you might find interesting.

