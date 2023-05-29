CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = €108m ÷ (€1.9b - €420m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Healthcare Services industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 29% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that you might be interested in.

