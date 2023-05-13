CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's shares on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of €48.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has delivered 7.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA worth buying for its dividend? CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

