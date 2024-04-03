CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €1.23b (up 4.5% from FY 2022).

Net income: €45.9m (down 38% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.7% (down from 6.2% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €0.88 (down from €1.41 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 48%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS) segment contributing a total revenue of €576.3m (47% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €813.2m amounted to 66% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings.Explore how COP's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Healthcare Services industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Germany.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that we have uncovered.

