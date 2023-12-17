Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP) Shares Fly 38% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 38% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 38%.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Compumedics may still look like a strong buying opportunity at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x, considering almost half of all companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 4.2x and even P/S higher than 13x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Compumedics' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

The revenue growth achieved at Compumedics over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Compumedics' Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Compumedics' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. The latest three year period has also seen a 22% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 15% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Compumedics' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Compumedics' P/S

Shares in Compumedics have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

In line with expectations, Compumedics maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Compumedics (at least 4 which are potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

