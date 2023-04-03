U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,483.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,221.00
    -80.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +3.92 (+5.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.90
    -14.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2292
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5770
    +0.7800 (+0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,697.00
    -755.40 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.88
    -7.32 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insiders are still down UK£55.4 after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who purchased UK£109k worth of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 4.3% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at UK£55.4 since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Computacenter

In fact, the recent purchase by Francis Conophy was the biggest purchase of Computacenter shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£21.38 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Computacenter share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Computacenter insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders At Computacenter Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Computacenter insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Group Finance Director & Executive Director Francis Conophy bought UK£60k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Computacenter Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Computacenter insiders own about UK£414m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Computacenter Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Computacenter insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Computacenter.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

