U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.00
    -43.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,324.00
    -303.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,082.50
    -158.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.30
    -18.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.15
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.50
    +16.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.68
    +7.77 (+32.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3517
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0990
    -0.3110 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,151.64
    -177.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.28
    -38.67 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.07
    -172.95 (-2.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Computational Biology Market to Reach USD 10.82 Billion by 2028 - Recent Improvements in R&D of Bioinformatics, Application of Data-Analytical & Theoretical Methods is Expected to Drive the Computational Biology Market - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computational Biology is the inter-disciplinary applied science that utilizes concepts of basic biology through the use of mathematical, theoretical, and computer simulation models to study biological systems. Increase in Research and Development (R&D) for drug discovery, demand for predictive models, and usage in population based sequencing projects such as human genome project and government funding are the factors fuelling the market growth. These are some of the benefits Computational Biology Market that are expected to flourish in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Computational Biology Market by Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials), by Services (In-house, Contract), by End-Use (Academics, Industry, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 4.14 Billion in 2021. The Global Computational Biology Market size is expected to reach USD 10.82 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/computational-biology-market-1302/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Computational Biology Market:

  • Dassault Systèmes SE (France)

  • Chemical Computing Group ULC (Canada)

  • Genedata AG (Switzerland)

  • Instem PLC (UK)

  • Compugen Ltd (Israel)

The report on Computational Biology Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics

Computational Biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, and have to maintain Computational Biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain Computational Biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments. This is one of the factors that is driving the demand for Computational Biology Market.

High Cost of Computational Biology Software

The software and database required for Computational Biology analysis is relatively costlier. Maintaining data on cloud servers requires trained professionals which makes the software more expensive. Increasing number of bioinformatics research and rising number of clinical trials makes the maintain costs higher. Renowned universities and companies are currently able to afford the software which makes small laboratories and companies to grow slowly in this segment. This is one of the factors that are hindering the market growth.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/computational-biology-market-1302/1

Benefits of Purchasing Computational Biology Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Computational Biology Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Computational Biology Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established computational biological companies and research institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall biology sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market. Key players spending huge funds in Research and Development (R&D) are also one of the factors that are booming the development of Computational Biology Market in this region. For instance, In April 2021, Peptilogics, a biotechnology platform company leveraging computational design to discover novel peptide therapeutics, announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead compound PLG0206, a potent, broad-spectrum anti-infective that has been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation for its initial focus on the treatment of prosthetic joint infections (PJI).

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. This is owing to government-funded population-based studies and foreign investments. For instance, each year, the New South Wales (NSW) provincial government provides funding to the aspirant researchers in genomic medicine research at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. Moreover, supportive regional government policies and initiatives are expected to propel the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Computational Biology Market by Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials), by Services (In-house, Contract), by End-Use (Academics, Industry, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/computational-biology-market-116629

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Computational Biology Market?

  • How will the Computational Biology Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Computational Biology Market?

  • What is the Computational Biology market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Computational Biology Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Computational Biology Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.14 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 10.82 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 18.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Application

• Cellular & Biological Simulation

• Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling

• Preclinical Drug Development

• Clinical Trials

• Human Body Simulation Software

Services

• In-house

• Contract

End-Use

• Academics

• Industry

• Commercial

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/computational-biology-market-1302/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



Recommended Stories

  • How lack of insurance for SPAC directors threatens to derail M&A deals under Hong Kong's new listing regime

    The dearth of insurance that protects directors of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) from legal liability could hold back mergers and acquisitions and prove to be a setback for Hong Kong's new listing regime, according to sponsors and insurance players. The lack of so-called directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance in Hong Kong has been cited as a risk factor by sponsors of SPACs - shell companies that raise funds through a share sale and use the proceeds to buy assets within

  • Watertown High School principal to retire

    The Watertown School District received a letter of retirement from High School Principal Brad Brandsrud.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Fluctuates Amid Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Monday as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesEurope’s Stoxx 600 Index plunged to a three-week low, as Asian gauges and

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Potential Ukraine War a ‘Polar Vortex’ Risk to Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could push economies into recession, posing another significant risk for equity markets, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Is

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.