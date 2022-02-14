Computational Biology Market to Reach USD 10.82 Billion by 2028 - Recent Improvements in R&D of Bioinformatics, Application of Data-Analytical & Theoretical Methods is Expected to Drive the Computational Biology Market - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computational Biology is the inter-disciplinary applied science that utilizes concepts of basic biology through the use of mathematical, theoretical, and computer simulation models to study biological systems. Increase in Research and Development (R&D) for drug discovery, demand for predictive models, and usage in population based sequencing projects such as human genome project and government funding are the factors fuelling the market growth. These are some of the benefits Computational Biology Market that are expected to flourish in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Computational Biology Market by Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials), by Services (In-house, Contract), by End-Use (Academics, Industry, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 4.14 Billion in 2021. The Global Computational Biology Market size is expected to reach USD 10.82 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/computational-biology-market-1302/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

Story continues

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Computational Biology Market:

Dassault Systèmes SE (France)

Chemical Computing Group ULC (Canada)

Genedata AG (Switzerland)

Instem PLC (UK)

Compugen Ltd (Israel)



The report on Computational Biology Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview :

Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics

Computational Biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, and have to maintain Computational Biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain Computational Biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments. This is one of the factors that is driving the demand for Computational Biology Market.

High Cost of Computational Biology Software

The software and database required for Computational Biology analysis is relatively costlier. Maintaining data on cloud servers requires trained professionals which makes the software more expensive. Increasing number of bioinformatics research and rising number of clinical trials makes the maintain costs higher. Renowned universities and companies are currently able to afford the software which makes small laboratories and companies to grow slowly in this segment. This is one of the factors that are hindering the market growth.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/computational-biology-market-1302/1

Benefits of Purchasing Computational Biology Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Computational Biology Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Computational Biology Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established computational biological companies and research institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall biology sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market. Key players spending huge funds in Research and Development (R&D) are also one of the factors that are booming the development of Computational Biology Market in this region. For instance, In April 2021, Peptilogics, a biotechnology platform company leveraging computational design to discover novel peptide therapeutics, announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead compound PLG0206, a potent, broad-spectrum anti-infective that has been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation for its initial focus on the treatment of prosthetic joint infections (PJI).

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. This is owing to government-funded population-based studies and foreign investments. For instance, each year, the New South Wales (NSW) provincial government provides funding to the aspirant researchers in genomic medicine research at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. Moreover, supportive regional government policies and initiatives are expected to propel the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Computational Biology Market by Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials), by Services (In-house, Contract), by End-Use (Academics, Industry, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/computational-biology-market-116629

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Computational Biology Market?

How will the Computational Biology Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Computational Biology Market?

What is the Computational Biology market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Computational Biology Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Computational Biology Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.14 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 10.82 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 18.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application



• Cellular & Biological Simulation



• Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling



• Preclinical Drug Development



• Clinical Trials



• Human Body Simulation Software



Services



• In-house



• Contract



End-Use



• Academics



• Industry



• Commercial Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/computational-biology-market-1302/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

HCIT Consulting Services Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hcit-consulting-services-market-1338

Behavioral Mental Health Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/behavioral-mental-health-software-market-1330

Digital Prescription Technology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301

Medical Transcription Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-transcription-market-1299

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:







