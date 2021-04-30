Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Value to Increase by $ 606.76 Million | High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to upheave Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market is set to grow by USD 606.76 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The reduction in product design time and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market size
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market trends
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the high adoption of electric vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, growing concerns about software and data privacy may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Altair Engineering Inc.
ANSYS Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
COMSOL AB
Convergent Science Inc.
Dassault Systemes SE
ESI Group
Hexagon AB
PTC Inc.
Siemens AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
