Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022

The global computational photography market is expected to grow from $10.97 billion in 2021 to $13.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The computational photography market is expected to grow to $31.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.2%.

Major players in the computational photography market are Apple, Light, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Adobe, Nikon, Sony Corporation, LG Corp, Canon, Algolux, Almalence Inc, HTC, Xperi Corporation, Lytro, Pelican, Movidius, Oppo, Intel, Corephotonics LTD, Leica Camera AG, and Raytrix.



The computational photography market consists of sales of computational photography by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of digital software to enhance the photos clicked by the camera.

Computational photography is used in digital cameras, particularly in smartphones by automating settings to make for better shooting abilities. Computational photography helps in improving the clarity of images by reducing motion blur and adding simulated depth of field, improving color, light range, and contrast by using image processing algorithms.



The main types of computational photography are single- and dual-lens cameras, 16- lens cameras, and other types. The single-lens camera uses a prism system and a mirror that allows the photographer to see through the lens and know what exactly is being captured whereas a dual-lens camera offers two sensors that help in capturing high-quality pictures as well as adds more elements.

Computational photography is offered in camera modules and software in smartphone cameras, standalone cameras, and machine vision cameras that have various applications such as 3d imaging, augmented reality imaging, virtual reality imaging, mixed reality imaging, digital imaging, other applications.



North America was the largest region in the computational photography market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the computational photography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth of the smartphone market is expected to propel the growth of the computational photography market in the forecast period. Computational photography is increasing due to rapid improvements in the smartphone cameras such as photo-taking capabilities using 3D technology sensors for high quality.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation blog (IBEF), an Indian Government export promotion agency, as per the National Electronics Policy (NEP), the domestic smartphones market is estimated to reach $ 80 billion by 2025-26, from $ 25.1 billion in 2018-19. Therefore, the growth of the smartphone market will drive the growth of the computational photography market.



Technological advancements are shaping the computational photography market. Technological advancements are being made in the computational photography market to sustain the competition as this market is driven by innovation.

For instance, in 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm based in the US that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology., launched Qualcomm QCS610 and Qualcomm QCS410 system-on-chips. These QCS610 and QCS410 are unique as they are designed to bring premium camera technology that includes powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning into mid-tier camera segments.



The countries covered in the computational photography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $31.93 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2 % Regions Covered Global

