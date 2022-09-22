U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.60
    -34.33 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,081.80
    -101.98 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,035.02
    -185.17 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.04
    -44.12 (-2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    +0.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6980
    +0.1880 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3940
    -1.6420 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,102.98
    -459.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.47
    +8.94 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the computational photography market are Apple, Light, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Adobe, Nikon, Sony Corporation, LG Corp, Canon, Algolux, Almalence Inc, HTC, Xperi Corporation, Lytro, Pelican, Movidius, Oppo, Intel, Corephotonics LTD, Leica Camera AG, and Raytrix.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316990/?utm_source=GNW


The global computational photography market is expected to grow from $10.97 billion in 2021 to $13.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The computational photography market is expected to grow to $31.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.2%.

The computational photography market consists of sales of computational photography by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of digital software to enhance the photos clicked by the camera.Computational photography is used in digital cameras, particularly in smartphones by automating settings to make for better shooting abilities.

Computational photography helps in improving the clarity of images by reducing motion blur and adding simulated depth of field, improving color, light range, and contrast by using image processing algorithms.

The main types of computational photography are single- and dual-lens cameras, 16- lens cameras, and other types.The single-lens camera uses a prism system and a mirror that allows the photographer to see through the lens and know what exactly is being captured whereas a dual-lens camera offers two sensors that help in capturing high-quality pictures as well as adds more elements.

Computational photography is offered in camera modules and software in smartphone cameras, standalone cameras, and machine vision cameras that have various applications such as 3d imaging, augmented reality imaging, virtual reality imaging, mixed reality imaging, digital imaging, other applications.

North America was the largest region in the computational photography market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the computational photography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The computational photography market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides computational photography market statistics, including computational photography industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a computational photography market share, detailed computational photography market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the computational photography industry. This computational photography market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The growth of the smartphone market is expected to propel the growth of the computational photography market in the forecast period.Computational photography is increasing due to rapid improvements in the smartphone cameras such as photo-taking capabilities using 3D technology sensors for high quality.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation blog (IBEF), an Indian Government export promotion agency, as per the National Electronics Policy (NEP), the domestic smartphones market is estimated to reach $ 80 billion by 2025-26, from $ 25.1 billion in 2018-19. Therefore, the growth of the smartphone market will drive the growth of the computational photography market.

Technological advancements are shaping the computational photography market.Technological advancements are being made in the computational photography market to sustain the competition as this market is driven by innovation.

For instance, in 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm based in the US that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology., launched Qualcomm QCS610 and Qualcomm QCS410 system-on-chips. These QCS610 and QCS410 are unique as they are designed to bring premium camera technology that includes powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning into mid-tier camera segments.

In January 2019, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based company acquired Corephotonics for an amount of $ 155 million.This acquisition helps in supplying multi-camera modules and covers all the module technologies and sensors.

Corephotonics is an Israel-based company that develops dual camera technologies.

The countries covered in the computational photography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316990/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • After Yang review: A gentle vision of the near future in which Colin Farrell thrives

    4/5 Like director Kogonada’s previous film ‘Columbus’, this also considers the indissoluble relationship between the soul and the things it creates

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    To help you identify investments that are most worthy of your hard-earned money, I offer my three highest-conviction ideas right now. All are outstanding businesses that are well-positioned to generate handsome returns for their shareowners in the coming years. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) helps businesses make better use of their data at a time when harvesting valuable insights from the cloud is becoming more important every day.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?

    Pre-sales for the latest iPhone may seem strong, but its lower-tiered models are not selling as expected.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • Oops! Apple Forgot to Tell Us About the iPhone 14's Best Feature

    Phone-repair enthusiasts found a massive -- and welcome -- surprise inside Apple's latest and greatest iPhones.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines that include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

    Tech billionaire says AI bot could one day be used in homes to make dinner, mow lawns and care for the elderly

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, The Williams Companies, Cheniere, APA and TechnipFMC

    Shell, The Williams Companies, Cheniere, APA and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Investors Find a Lot to Like in Tech, Even as a Market Bottom Remains Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates and sends technology stocks tumbling, it only gets harder to stay away from the sector. On the one hand, there’s so much to like: The Nasdaq 100 Index is now 35% cheaper than at its 2020 peak, megacap companies like Apple Inc. are still filling their coffers with cash and the earnings outlook shows no sign of a significant slowdown. The index fell 0.8% on Thursday and is down almost 30% so far this year.But, the Fed. The market c

  • China Will Benefit From Cheap Russian Gas—Eventually

    The “limitless” friendship between China and Russia notwithstanding, President Xi Jinping of China appears to be at least somewhat miffed at President Vladimir Putin of Russia. In theory, over the long run, Russia’s isolation from its major oil and gas customers in the West could be a boon for China—particularly with regards to natural gas, since the two nations have already agreed to expand the existing pipeline network between them. All this comes as China’s economy is already struggling with a punishing property downturn and deeply discouraged consumers.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • MGM Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip (and Caesars)

    The biggest operator on the Las Vegas Strip has some very positive things to share about what's next as Sin City continues its covid recovery.

  • Senators drill down on Zelle reimbursements, inflation and ‘uber-woke’ policies in bank CEO hearing

    Elizabeth Warren bears down on reimbursing Zelle customers cheated by scammers, while GOP senators push back on banks' liberal social policies.

  • 3 Airline Stocks to Watch Amid Air-Travel Demand Strength

    Key players in the Zacks Transportation -- Airline industry like Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) are likely to benefit immensely from increased passenger volumes.

  • If I Could Buy Just 1 Stock Right Now, Apple Would Be It. Here's Why.

    If I had to start over today, I'd look for a company with a strong track record of growth, the ability to ride out an economic storm, and a history of looking out for its shareholders. Apple is among the most successful consumer product companies in the world, as a result of a number of groundbreaking products that have become household names. Far from a one-trick pony, Apple continues to innovate with its existing products while also looking for the "next big thing."