ReportLinker

Major players in the computed tomography scanners devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, Hitachi Healthcare America, Neurologica, Samsung Electronics, and Shimadzu Corporation.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277135/?utm_source=GNW





The global computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market will grow from $8.29 billion in 2022 to $8.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.



The computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment market consist of sales of low-end segment (single and dual slice CT scanners), mid-end segment (multi-slice scanners), and high-end slice segment (open versions, and cardiac CT scanners) that are used for CT scanning.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, bone-related diseases, cardiovascular diseases, gynecological diseases, urological diseases, and other diseases. CT scanners use computer-controlled X-rays to create images of the body.



North America was the largest region in the computed tomography scanners devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the computed tomography scanners devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types in the computed tomography scanner devices and equipment are low slice, medium slice, and high slice.A higher slice CT produces higher resolution images and can produce an image of a heart in a single beat.



The various applications involved are oncology, neurology, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and others. The end-users involved are clinics, diagnostic services, and hospitals.



The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is driving the computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment market.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA, the number of new cancer cases will increase by 24% in men and 21% in women by 2020.



The rising need for early-stage detection and prevention of these life-threatening diseases increases the demand for proper diagnostics, which poses an opportunity for CT scan manufacturers. For instance, according to the American Heart Association; by 2035, 45.1% of the US population is projected to have some form of CVD. Total costs of CVD are expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2035, with direct medical costs projected to reach $748.7 billion and indirect costs estimated to reach $368 billion.



Effects of radiation and increasing health concerns hinder the computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment market growth.Diagnostic imaging procedures use CT scanner devices that release electromagnetic waves or particles called ’ionizing radiation.



This radiation coming from manmade sources such as CT scans, nuclear medicine scans, and PET scans carry major health hazards and risks.Low doses can cause cancer in the long run.



For instance, according to WHO data 2022, Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. [ii]When doses exceed certain levels it causes skin burns and acute radiation syndrome. According to a global survey conducted by National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP), on radiation overexposure accidents, 2390 people were over-exposed to radiation, out of which 190 died.



Companies in the industry are integrating medical imaging with healthcare IT technology by providing digital access to improve patient safety, enhance healthcare facilities and save patients time and money.The data from CT scans are being integrated with an image processing and communicating system such as a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) that brings CT images from multiple systems into one interface.



This enables radiologists to securely store, and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically relevant reports, and make use of a comprehensive database of images to give an accurate diagnosis.These are increasingly incorporated and used for clinical analysis, diagnosis, and treatment in departments such as radiology, nuclear medicine imaging, cardiology, pathology, oncology, and dermatology.



For example, Prismatic Sensors AB is a Swedish company developing photon counting detectors for computed tomography. An agreement has been signed by GE healthcare to acquire Prismatic Sensors AB in November 2020.



The countries covered in the computed tomography scanners devices and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market statistics, including computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market share, detailed computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment industry. This computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



