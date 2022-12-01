U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Computer accessories market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global computer accessories market size is projected to grow by USD 4,616.8 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 51%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report.

Global computer accessories market Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global computer accessories market as a part of the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, which covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals. Technavio calculates the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market size by considering the revenue generated from sales of the hardware devices, equipment, and components.

Find insights on parent market and value chain analysis.

Global computer accessories market - Five forces

The global computer accessories market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  Interpretation of Porter's Five Forces model helps to strategize the business, for entire details

Global computer accessories market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global computer accessories marketSegmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product, end-user, and region.

  • The external HDDs segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increase in data usage and the need for backup in case the internal HDD of a system crashes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global computer accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global computer accessories market.

  • North America held 51% of the global computer accessories market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rapid advances in technology and the growing number of gamers. The US is the largest contributor to market growth in North America.



Global computer accessories market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

  • The growing popularity of e-sports is driving the global computer accessories market growth.

  • There are approximately 2.2 billion gamers across the world, and this number will grow further during the forecast period

  • Moreover, e-sports leagues have increased the entertainment value of video games. E-sports generated total revenue of USD 266.5 million in 2020.

  • Thus, the increasing number of e-sports players will fuel the demand for PC gaming accessories.

Recent trends influencing the market

  • Advances in technology are a key trend in the market.

  • Some of the major technological advances include the hybrid mouse, the TransluSense keyboard, the Peregrine glove, and Tobii REX.

  • For instance, in the TransluSense keyboard, cameras and infrared lights are projected onto objects such as glass, which allows the user to see the keys and thereby input data into the PC.

  • The above factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The growth of the smartphone and tablet market is challenging the growth of the global computer accessories market.

  • The demand for smartphones and tablets is increasing, as they provide most of the features that are available on PCs. Hence, non-business consumers prefer to invest in smartphones and tablets instead of PCs.

  • The use of PCs among individuals has declined substantially, which poses a challenge to the manufacturers of PC accessories. As a result, manufacturers should target the right customers and introduce relevant functionalities.

  • Thus, the increased use of tablets and smartphones will adversely affect the global computer accessories market.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses.

What are the key data covered in this computer accessories market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the computer accessories market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the computer accessories market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the computer accessories market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors

 


Related reports:

  • The computer market size is projected to grow by USD 209.41 billion with a CAGR of 9.68% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (laptop, desktop, and tablet) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The computer servers market size is projected to grow by USD 45.12 billion with a CAGR of 9.21% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Computer Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,616.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A4Tech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dream Machines sp. Zoo, GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., KYE Systems Corp, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Interactive Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global computer accessories market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Business sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AZIO Corp.

  • 12.4 Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • 12.5 COUGAR

  • 12.6 GN Store Nord AS

  • 12.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.8 KYE Systems Corp

  • 12.9 Logitech International SA

  • 12.10 Mad Catz Interactive Inc.

  • 12.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.12 Mionix

  • 12.13 Razer Inc.

  • 12.14 Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co.

  • 12.15 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027
Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-accessories-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301690396.html

SOURCE Technavio

