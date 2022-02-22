U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Computer-aided Design Market to Grow by USD 3.28 billion | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer-aided design market is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.47%.

Attractive Opportunities in Computer-Aided Design Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more details regarding the growth of the computer-aided design market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

The computer-aided design market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing availability of subscription-based CAD software. However, the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will challenge the market growth.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Computer-Aided Design Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive, Manufacturing, AEC, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View Our Report Snapshot

Major Computer-Aided Design Companies:

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • IMSI Design LLC

  • PTC Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Trimble Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Computer-Aided Design Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • AEC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Automobile companies commonly employ more than one CAD software and third-party plug-ins to be able to use different features of the various software and test their designs for quality assurance. The global automotive market has many big players such as BMW, Volkswagen, and General Motors. These players use CAD for the designing, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of their vehicles. The segment is expected to display the highest CAGR in APAC during the forecast period. This is because large automobile companies, such as Mazda, Honda, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, Tata, Hyundai, Hero Motors, Bajaj, and Maruti Suzuki, in the region, are increasingly adopting CAD to simplify their production process and reduce their product development and go to market time.

Computer-Aided Design Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

By geography, APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. 41% of the market growth is expected to originate from this region. Moreover, China and Japan will be the key countries in the computer-aided design market in APAC. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Do you want to find out the contribution of each segment of the computer-aided design market? Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Subscriber Data Management Market by Network Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Patch Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Computer-Aided Design Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • AEC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • IMSI Design LLC

  • PTC Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-aided-design-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-28-billion--technavio-301486587.html

SOURCE Technavio

