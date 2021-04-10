Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to grow by $ 3.57 billion |Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends and Growth 2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the computer aided engineering (CAE) market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.57 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Free sample report in MINUTES
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the computer aided engineering (CAE) market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing requirements for large-scale project management is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.57 bn.
Who are the top players in the market?
Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape, are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 39% of the market share.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Production Printer Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The production printer market size has the potential to grow by USD 690.03 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85%.
Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The industrial internet of things (IoT) market size has the potential to grow by USD 421.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape are some of the major market participants. The growth of the smartphone industry and reduction in product design time and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this computer aided engineering (CAE) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,
download a free sample
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The computer aided engineering (CAE) market report covers the following areas:
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Trends
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing requirements for large-scale project management as one of the prime reasons driving the computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Download Free sample report in MINUTES
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
FEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
CFD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Altair Engineering Inc.
ANSYS Inc.
Dassault Systemes SE
ESI Group
Hexagon AB
NUMECA International
PTC Therapeutics Inc.
Siemens AG
Simerics Inc.
Symscape
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Details: Request Free sample report
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market-to-grow-by--3-57-billion-industry-covid-19-impact-analysis-market-trends-and-growth-2025-technavio-301265677.html
SOURCE Technavio