Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size to Grow by 5.65 billion, FEA to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by Product (FEA and CFD), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.65 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Market Segmentation

The FEA segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. High R&D investments will be the major factor contributing to the growth of the global FEA market during the forecast period. FEA software helps reduce warranty and product return costs. It also helps minimize warranty and product return costs. R& D investments are used to purchase new technologies, hardware, software, and services for the development of new and innovative products. Companies across the key regions invest heavily in R&D to develop new and innovative equipment and to comply with the standards set by the regulatory bodies or governments of different countries. During the forecast period, the market will be driven by the availability of cloud-based FEA solutions, which are cost-effective for the end-users. The adoption of cloud-based FEA solutions will increase among end-users in the key regions during the forecast period because of their benefits, such as flexibility and scalability.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the computer aided engineering (CAE) market in APAC.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers computer aided engineering that is able to transform data from very large files into formats that allow further specialized analysis and visualization.

  • ANSYS Inc. - The company offers computer aided engineering that includes 3D designs, acoustic simulation, and safety analysis

  • Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers computer aided engineering that provides businesses with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations.

  • ESI Group SA - The company offers computer aided engineering that provides virtual replication of product development, testing, and manufacturing with simulations.

  • Hexagon AB - The company offers computer aided engineering that enable analysts to simulate product and process performance in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics and multi body dynamics, as well as providing cost estimation and design optimization tools.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Cambashi Ltd.

  • Ceetron AS

  • COMSOL AB

  • NUMECA International

  • PTC Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Simerics Inc.

  • Symscape

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed information about vendors

Key Market Dynamics

The growth of the smartphone industry and increasing requirements for large-scale project management are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD will challenge market growth.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Computer Servers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The computer servers market share is expected to increase by USD 45.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.21%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (desktop and laptop) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.14

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cambashi Ltd., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 FEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

  • 11.4 ANSYS Inc.

  • 11.5 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 11.6 ESI Group SA

  • 11.7 Hexagon AB

  • 11.8 NUMECA International

  • 11.9 PTC Inc.

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 Simerics Inc.

  • 11.12 Symscape

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market-size-to-grow-by-5-65-billion-fea-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-segment---technavio-301678818.html

SOURCE Technavio

