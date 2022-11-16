Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size to Grow by 5.65 billion, FEA to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by Product (FEA and CFD), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.65 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Market Segmentation

The FEA segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. High R&D investments will be the major factor contributing to the growth of the global FEA market during the forecast period. FEA software helps reduce warranty and product return costs. It also helps minimize warranty and product return costs. R& D investments are used to purchase new technologies, hardware, software, and services for the development of new and innovative products. Companies across the key regions invest heavily in R&D to develop new and innovative equipment and to comply with the standards set by the regulatory bodies or governments of different countries. During the forecast period, the market will be driven by the availability of cloud-based FEA solutions, which are cost-effective for the end-users. The adoption of cloud-based FEA solutions will increase among end-users in the key regions during the forecast period because of their benefits, such as flexibility and scalability.

APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the computer aided engineering (CAE) market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers computer aided engineering that is able to transform data from very large files into formats that allow further specialized analysis and visualization.

ANSYS Inc. - The company offers computer aided engineering that includes 3D designs, acoustic simulation, and safety analysis

Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers computer aided engineering that provides businesses with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations.

ESI Group SA - The company offers computer aided engineering that provides virtual replication of product development, testing, and manufacturing with simulations.

Hexagon AB - The company offers computer aided engineering that enable analysts to simulate product and process performance in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics and multi body dynamics, as well as providing cost estimation and design optimization tools.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Cambashi Ltd.

Ceetron AS

COMSOL AB

NUMECA International

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Key Market Dynamics

The growth of the smartphone industry and increasing requirements for large-scale project management are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD will challenge market growth.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cambashi Ltd., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 FEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 CFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

11.4 ANSYS Inc.

11.5 Dassault Systemes SE

11.6 ESI Group SA

11.7 Hexagon AB

11.8 NUMECA International

11.9 PTC Inc.

11.10 Siemens AG

11.11 Simerics Inc.

11.12 Symscape

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

