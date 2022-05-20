U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size to be worth USD 5.65 Bn by 2026| Market Analysis Segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography|Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.65 billion at a CAGR of over 12.65% during the forecast period of 2022-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Sample Report on Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Right Away!

The rise of the smartphone sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) market. Another market trend that is likely to favorably impact the industry in the projected future is the development of CAE solutions at the nanoscale. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide CAE market's expansion is a lack of user understanding and awareness of the differences between classic and current CFD software.

Top Key players in Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market are covered as:

  • Altair Engineering Inc.

  • ANSYS Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Cambashi Ltd.

  • Ceetron AS

  • COMSOL AB

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • ESI Group SA

  • Hexagon AB

  • NUMECA International

  • PTC Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Simerics Inc.

  • Symscape

Have a query before purchasing computer-aided engineering (CAE) market report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43145

Key Market Segmentation

  • Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Split by Product

  • Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Split by End-user

  • Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Split by Geography

FEA's market share rise in computer-aided engineering (CAE) will be strong over the projection period. FEA software aids in the reduction of warranty and returns expenses. In the approaching years, high R&D spending will be a major contributor to the worldwide FEA market's growth.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry by value in 2026?

  • What will be the size of the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) market?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) market research report presents critical information and factual data about the computer aided engineering (CAE) industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the computer-aided engineering (CAE) market study.

The product range of the computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in computer-aided engineering (CAE) market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Refine  your business plan & growth

  • Know the financial performance of competitors  with better insight

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market report Now!

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market in Manufacturing and Supply Chain in France by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.14

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cambashi Ltd., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 FEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

  • 11.4 ANSYS Inc.

  • 11.5 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 11.6 ESI Group SA

  • 11.7 Hexagon AB

  • 11.8 NUMECA International

  • 11.9 PTC Inc.

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 Simerics Inc.

  • 11.12 Symscape

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations


View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market-size-to-be-worth-usd-5-65-bn-by-2026-market-analysis-segmented-by-product-end-user-and-geographytechnavio-301551098.html

SOURCE Technavio

