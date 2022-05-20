Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size to be worth USD 5.65 Bn by 2026| Market Analysis Segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography|Technavio

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.65 billion at a CAGR of over 12.65% during the forecast period of 2022-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rise of the smartphone sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) market. Another market trend that is likely to favorably impact the industry in the projected future is the development of CAE solutions at the nanoscale. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide CAE market's expansion is a lack of user understanding and awareness of the differences between classic and current CFD software.

Top Key players in Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market are covered as:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Cambashi Ltd.

Ceetron AS

COMSOL AB

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group SA

Hexagon AB

NUMECA International

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Key Market Segmentation

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Split by Product

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Split by End-user

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Split by Geography

FEA's market share rise in computer-aided engineering (CAE) will be strong over the projection period. FEA software aids in the reduction of warranty and returns expenses. In the approaching years, high R&D spending will be a major contributor to the worldwide FEA market's growth.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) market?

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) market research report presents critical information and factual data about the computer aided engineering (CAE) industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the computer-aided engineering (CAE) market study.

The product range of the computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in computer-aided engineering (CAE) market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cambashi Ltd., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 FEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 CFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

11.4 ANSYS Inc.

11.5 Dassault Systemes SE

11.6 ESI Group SA

11.7 Hexagon AB

11.8 NUMECA International

11.9 PTC Inc.

11.10 Siemens AG

11.11 Simerics Inc.

11.12 Symscape

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations



