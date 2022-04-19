Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Steep Learning Curve of CIM Software |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market by Product (CAD, CAM, and DM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the computer integrated manufacturing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.72 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The steep learning curve of CIM software is one of the key drivers supporting the computer integrated manufacturing market growth. Warranty management plays a major role in providing customer satisfaction and customer confidence. Certain aspects of warranty management, such as product recall, have a negative effect on the customer. The amount of product recalls in a year plays a significant role in determining the net profit of the company. The major solution for the reduction or elimination of product recalls is improved traceability the process of verifying the systems or products with the help of well-documented historical data. DM can be used for enhancing traceability in manufacturing processes. It provides detailed data regarding the list of operations performed using the parts and products made using these parts. Such steep learning of CIM software will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The need for improved traceability is one of the factors hindering the computer integrated manufacturing market growth. CAD, DM, and CAM software have a steep learning curve. End-users must implement training programs to train their employees for the use of this software, which is complex and involves many features. Professionals also need adequate training to implement any upgrades to the existing system. The high cost of CAD, DM, and CAM software, along with their high training cost, are the major factors that encourage smaller, budget-constrained companies to adopt counterfeit CAD, DM, and CAM solutions. Such adoption of counterfeit products is hindering the computer integrated manufacturing market growth.

Story continues

Segmentation Analysis:

The computer integrated manufacturing market report is segmented by Product (CAD, CAM, and DM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The computer integrated manufacturing market share growth by the CAD segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global CAD market has witnessed the emergence of several innovative software. The development of ideas and the launch of new products have prompted companies to introduce changes such as improved documentation, the inclusion of new model templates, and enhanced support for mobile devices. Cloud-based CAD solutions such as Fusion 360 by Autodesk are gaining prominence in the global market. Thus, the use of 3D (3 Dimensional) printers for CAD design is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The computer integrated manufacturing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., BobCAD-CAM Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Graebert GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Makino Inc., NTT DATA Corp., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG, ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd., CNC Software LLC, IDW CAD/CAM Solutions, MecSoft Corp., OPEN MIND Technologies AG, PTC Inc., and SolidCAM GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Autodesk Inc.

10.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

10.5 CAD Schroer GmbH

10.6 CNC Software LLC

10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

10.8 Graebert GmbH

10.9 Hexagon AB

10.10 Makino Inc.

10.11 PTC Inc.

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

