Computer Market Size to Grow by USD 209.41 Bn| Increasing Use Of Laptops In Educational Institutions to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increasing use of laptops in educational institutions and technological advances and virtual learning are some of the key market drivers. Educational institutions such as schools and universities are adopting laptops in their classrooms owing to factors such as low costs, wireless access, and convenience. In addition, several schools are adopting virtual technologies and providing online courses that allow students to learn at their convenience. For instance, in January 2019, Blue Springs Public School District, located in Missouri, US, provided 1,275 Surface Book 2 laptops and computer to teachers. In addition, with the growing culture of online education across the K-12 and higher education sector post-pandemic, the demand for computers and laptops is expected to witness a considerable spike in the upcoming years.

Market Challenge

However, factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures will challenge market growth. One of the key challenges affecting the growth of the global computer market is cybersecurity. With the increased digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices.

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The computer market report is segmented by product (laptop, desktop, and tablet) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The Laptop product segment held the largest computer market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance through 2026 mainly due to the high level of mobility offered by these portable devices. Laptops are very easy to carry around. In addition, laptops come with different configurations, and users need to choose laptops according to their use and preferences. Thus, the increase in the use of laptops in various sectors, such as healthcare, corporate, and education, will further enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of Geography, APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth in the volume of shipments is due to the increasing demand for computers from the consumer and commercial sectors. The demand for computers from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is also increasing in the region due to the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which requires businesses to keep records of various transactions. Furthermore, post-pandemic, there has been a sudden spike in the need for remote access technologies and hardware. For instance, in India, around 90% of the workforce in the IT industry is teleworking as per the government's mandate. The growing teleworking culture in various countries has resulted in the increasing demand for computers.

Some Companies Mentioned

Computer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 209.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.90 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

