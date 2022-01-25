U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

Computer Market Size to Grow by USD 209.41 Bn| Increasing Use Of Laptops In Educational Institutions to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the computer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 209.41 billion. The report identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.68% between this period.

Attractive Opportunities in Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read our FREE Sample.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

The increasing use of laptops in educational institutions and technological advances and virtual learning are some of the key market drivers. Educational institutions such as schools and universities are adopting laptops in their classrooms owing to factors such as low costs, wireless access, and convenience. In addition, several schools are adopting virtual technologies and providing online courses that allow students to learn at their convenience. For instance, in January 2019, Blue Springs Public School District, located in Missouri, US, provided 1,275 Surface Book 2 laptops and computer to teachers. In addition, with the growing culture of online education across the K-12 and higher education sector post-pandemic, the demand for computers and laptops is expected to witness a considerable spike in the upcoming years.

  • Market Challenge

However, factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures will challenge market growth. One of the key challenges affecting the growth of the global computer market is cybersecurity. With the increased digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report Right Here!

Key Market Segment Analysis:
The computer market report is segmented by product (laptop, desktop, and tablet) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The Laptop product segment held the largest computer market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance through 2026 mainly due to the high level of mobility offered by these portable devices. Laptops are very easy to carry around. In addition, laptops come with different configurations, and users need to choose laptops according to their use and preferences. Thus, the increase in the use of laptops in various sectors, such as healthcare, corporate, and education, will further enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of Geography, APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth in the volume of shipments is due to the increasing demand for computers from the consumer and commercial sectors. The demand for computers from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is also increasing in the region due to the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which requires businesses to keep records of various transactions. Furthermore, post-pandemic, there has been a sudden spike in the need for remote access technologies and hardware. For instance, in India, around 90% of the workforce in the IT industry is teleworking as per the government's mandate. The growing teleworking culture in various countries has resulted in the increasing demand for computers.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their latest strategic initiatives in a tailor-made report, Speak to our Analysts

Related Reports:

Education Tablet Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

PC Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Computer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 209.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.90

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-209-41-bn-increasing-use-of-laptops-in-educational-institutions-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301465888.html

SOURCE Technavio

