U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.50
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,334.00
    -33.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,113.75
    -24.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.87
    -0.86 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    +0.0950 (+3.26%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0540
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,099.25
    +1,601.17 (+7.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.27
    +33.96 (+7.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,839.29
    +348.76 (+1.32%)
     

Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results Of Election Of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMDXF

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2022 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tina Antony

52,261,031

99.95

28,275

0.05

Judith J. Athaide

47,473,783

90.79

4,815,523

9.21

John E. Billowits

47,401,150

90.65

4,888,156

9.35

Kenneth M. Dedeluk

52,267,231

99.96

22,075

0.04

Christopher L. Fong

47,396,775

90.64

4,892,531

9.36

Pramod Jain

52,260,331

99.95

28,975

0.05

Peter H. Kinash

48,749,757

93.23

3,539,549

6.77

Mark R. Miller

52,033,319

99.51

255,987

0.49

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG".

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531-1300
pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
sandra.balic@cmgl.ca
www.cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707965/Computer-Modelling-Group-Announces-Voting-Results-Of-Election-Of-Directors

Recommended Stories