Computer Recycling Committed to Proper Electronics Recycling

As the World Becomes Increasingly More Connected, the Number of Obsolete or Unused Electronic Devices Continues To Grow

CHEVY CHASE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Computer Recycling is a purpose-driven e-waste recycler with over two decades of experience. That purpose: providing an accessible option to businesses, schools, municipalities & individuals alike for recycling electronics responsibly. An early adopter of advancements in recycling & data deletion and destruction, Computer Recycling offers options for all needs regardless of size & scope.

In their most recent article with IndustryMinds , Computer Recycling's spokesperson discussed some of the most important reasons why proper recycling is imperative. One of the key points made is: "The rate at which electronics are being produced and disposed of has grown by leaps and bounds over the last couple of decades. Each year, millions of tons of electronic waste are generated, and an alarming amount of this material ends up in landfills, often illegally."

The spokesperson adds, "When we recycle old devices, we can reuse the materials instead of mining for new ones. This reduces pollution and saves energy. In addition, recycling saves energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 US homes in a year for every million laptops that are recycled ."

"There is a growing global need for businesses to recycle their old electronics properly," Computer Recycling's spokesperson goes on to say. "With electronics being manufactured & replaced faster than ever, it's the only way to preserve our environment & protect our natural resources."

The spokesperson left us with this statement: "Don't forget the importance of keeping our environment clean. Recycling is one of the best ways that this can be accomplished. So, next time you are ready to upgrade your electronics, be sure to recycle your old ones instead of throwing them away. And you can't go wrong with a company that has been doing this for over 20 years, is HIPAA compliant and takes your data security as seriously as you do - a company like Computer Recycling."

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling is a leading electronics recycling company committed to helping customers recycle their obsolete or unwanted electronic equipment. They specialize in laptop recycling as well as recycling printers, TVs, phones, and all other electronics (anything with a cord or battery), as well as secure data destruction. With a focus on sustainability, their professionals ensure all electronics are disposed of in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Offering a wide range of innovative recycling options, they provide a reliable solution to the e-waste recycling & data security needs of businesses, schools, municipalities, & counties across the nation.

