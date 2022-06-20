Computer Recycling Featured in Augusta Free Press

The article features Computer Recycling and highlights the importance of recycling electronic waste.

CHEVY CHASE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 /Augusta Free Press has posted an article that elaborates on the electronic waste recycling process. A thorough explanation of e-waste is included as are the reasons that it needs to be properly recycled. The article then describes the process of recycling e-waste from start to finish. Computer Recycling (an industry leader with more than two decades of experience) is featured prominently in the article.

Here is a snippet from the article:

To begin with, it's important to understand that e-waste isn't the same as ordinary trash. Whereas items such as broken furniture and non-recyclable containers can be placed in landfills without too much danger, and yard waste and foodstuffs can be composted at municipal heaps, this is not the case with e-waste.

Because all electronic appliances and devices contain components made of rare and toxic minerals, they cannot simply be disposed of in the same manner as most other types of garbage. Indeed, because the erosion of these components poses a significant public health risk, nearly every state in the country has passed laws mandating rules governing the disposal of e-waste.

Companies that recycle e-waste, such as Computer Recycling, are required to be properly licensed, and to have certain specialized equipment. They are also subject to inspection by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other relevant government agencies on the state level.

Computer Recycling was established with the goal of making e-waste recycling easy and convenient for all. They accept all types of e-waste, from laptops, computers & office electronics to smartphones, TVs and small household appliances. They offer a range of services, from e-waste storage containers & recycling events to laptop recycling and simple drop-offs at their facility. Finally, as HIPAA compliant e-waste recycling specialists, they provide secure data destruction in the form of a US Department of Defense standard wipe or physical dismantling of all hard drives. Recycling e-waste (especially in large volume) can seem like a daunting task, but when you find the right partner, it becomes a virtually effortless process. An experienced firm like Computer Recycling can handle jobs of all sizes and allow your business to focus on what matters most to you, while giving you the peace of mind that comes with making sure that private information stored on your devices remains that way. The full article on the e-waste recycling process can be found here.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling is a leading electronics recycling company committed to helping customers dispose of obsolete or unwanted electronic equipment. With a focus on sustainability, their professionals ensure all electronics are processed safely and in an environmentally responsible manner. Offering a wide range of innovative recycling solutions, they serve customers from northern New England to the Delmarva region.

Please visit Computer Recycling online for more information on their services or to obtain a no-obligation quote.

