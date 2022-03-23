Computer Recycling Highlights its YouTube Channel Featuring Helpful Computer Recycling Information for Businesses of All Types

UNION, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 /Computer Recycling, a respected recycling firm in Union, NJ, has introduced its own YouTube channel. The channel is dedicated to helping companies decide how to properly handle & recycle their outdated electronics safely and responsibly. The company frequently shares fresh content on its YouTube channel, updating customers on the best methods for proper electronics recycling & hard drive destruction.

The company introduces itself and demonstrates its services through its channel on YouTube. It emphasizes the fact that computer owners need to be responsible about how they dispose of their electronics since they contain metals like lead and cadmium that may contaminate the soil & water sources, leading to potential harm to human & wildlife health.

In addition, when unsecured items are disposed of, criminal actors could potentially access your proprietary data (including financial and personal information) and sell them to the highest bidder. As experienced data destruction specialists, Computer Recycling's time-tested & proven methods ensure that your data will be thoroughly destroyed, completely eliminating the likelihood of having it accessed by hackers.

Some companies do not realize that e-waste recycling is the law in many states, cities & counties across the nation. Failing to recycle old devices or putting them in the regular household trash collection (to be landfilled or incinerated) is harmful to the environment, and may leave your company subject to significant fines.

Computer Recycling can pick up your machines through drop-off container programs or live load collection. Their containers can hold 4-6 tons of electronics, and are ideal for companies that recycle large quantities on an annual basis.

In today's world, properly managing your old computers and electronic equipment is more important than ever. Be sure that you are contracting with a reputable recycling firm like Computer Recycling: a firm that is capable of extracting harmful materials and completely destroying sensitive data.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling in Union, NJ provides safe & responsible computer and electronics recycling services to companies nationwide. Whether you have only a few machines or need to upgrade your entire system, they can work with you to create a viable recycling plan.

If you want to know more about the company's services, visit its YouTube channel.

