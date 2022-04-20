U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,776.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,093.00
    -124.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.10
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    -11.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6400
    -0.2740 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,363.23
    +638.79 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.63
    +15.07 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,216.24
    +231.15 (+0.86%)
     

Computer Recycling Launches New Blog on Industry-Minds.com

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Computer Recycling is excited to announce the launch of their new blog page on industry-minds.com. This blog will be a valuable resource for those looking to stay up-to-date on the latest news and developments in the electronic recycling industry. The firm will be sharing insights and perspectives on various topics, including the ideal practices for disposing of outdated or unwanted electronics, the importance of data security when recycling electronics, and more.

Computer Recycling offers drop-off container programs, live load e-waste pickups, electronic recycling collection events, and secure data destruction among services highly coveted by businesses, schools & municipalities alike. Computer Recycling is highly regarded in the industry because they strive to provide top-tier service, being among the first to adopt new innovations in the e-waste industry.

Computer Recycling in New York, NY provides safe & responsible computer and electronics recycling services to companies nationwide. Whether you have only a few machines or need to upgrade your entire system, they can work with you to create a viable recycling plan.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling is a leading electronics recycling company committed to helping customers dispose of obsolete electronic equipment. Offering a wide range of recycling solutions, their dedicated & professional staff provide exceptional customer service, flexible storage options, and fair pricing. Using our certified data wiping capabilities, they ensure that all sensitive information is destroyed and that all electronics are disposed of safely & responsibly in the New England, Mid-Atlantic & Delmarva regions.

Media Contact:

Michael De Fortuna
Spokesperson, Computer Recycling
Website: computerrecyclinginc.com
Email: info@computerrecyclinginc.com
Phone: (877) 752-5455

SOURCE: Computer Recycling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697861/Computer-Recycling-Launches-New-Blog-on-Industry-Mindscom

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

    Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 metres (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge. Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

  • How to Charge The New, All-Electric F-150 Lightning

    The problem is that many of them are not — who can forget Amazon's health tracking Halo or Google's ill-fated glasses — and thus an already fatigued consumer based becomes more cynical about which technological advances could really change the world. Ford says that it has considered all that, and has even created a frequently asked questions page for people needing answers.

  • Zinc8 Energy Named as a "Best-in-Class" Solution for 2022 PropTech Challenge

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce the Company has been named a "Best-in-Class" solution in the Energy Storage Category for the Real Estate Board of New York's ("REBNY") 2022 PropTech Challenge.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday

    The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • People Are Sharing Survival Tips That Are Not Only False, But Could Get You Killed

    Running in a zigzag to outrun an alligator is a myth.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    As of the close of trading yesterday, shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) had tumbled more than 8%. It's not an encouraging announcement from the company that's driving the stock up, though; instead, it seems to be the news of a fuel cell peer stoking the stock's rise. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy have risen 5.7%.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • Hello Pal Announces Commencement of Mining Operations in Australia

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the commencement of it's cryptocurrency mining operations in Australia.

  • Watch what happens when a great white shark circles a fishing boat in the Florida Keys

    Great whites in the Florida Keys can be a rare sight. The large migratory predators prefer cooler water and are just passing through when they’re spotted in South Florida.

  • Ukraine War Gives U.S. LNG Chance to Shed Fracked-Gas Stigma

    (Bloomberg) -- Deep in Louisiana’s bayou country, 18 maroon canisters discharge clear, odorless methane into the air as hard-hatted engineers patrol wind gauges, solar panels and a laser surveillance system shooting beams at mirrors. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has a

  • North America Has 'A Big Role to Play' in Energy Independence

    Enbridge CEO Al Monaco touts continent’s sustainably produced energy at Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium

  • Facebook Is Quietly Dropping Its Spotify and Clubhouse Killer

    The social media giant swears by the metaverse, which it has made the top priority over all other ongoing projects.

  • How Can Innovation and Collaboration Reduce Water Loss and Contribute to More Resilient Communities?

    America’s infrastructure is facing a challenge. Water mains and utility pipes installed decades ago – many of them made of iron, steel, concrete, clay or even wood – have gone well beyond their int...

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Inconspicuous Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Investors aren't talking about the long-term prospects of these companies, and that's a shame.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefited from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden administration’s own stringent standards beginning in 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.