Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Computer Task Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$9.5m ÷ (US$183m - US$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Computer Task Group has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Computer Task Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 30%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Computer Task Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Computer Task Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Computer Task Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

