Computers Global Market to Reach $595.93 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%

The global computers market is expected to grow from $369.94 billion in 2021 to $410.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $595.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the computers market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in computers market. The regions covered in the computers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The computer market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order.

These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. Smart cities use computers and related hardware, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market.

APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in "Smart City Infrastructure Fund", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.



Interest rates are expected to increase in developed nations, particularly the USA and Europe, between 2019 and 2022, making it harder and more expensive for companies manufacturing computers. The computer market is characterized as requiring fair amount of capital funds to operate, renovate, innovate and expand business.

Therefore, changes in the economy such as changes in interest rates are expected to greatly affect the profit margins, cost structures and expansion strategies of the companies in the cloud services market. For instance, the USA Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates in 2021. This will in turn hinder the operation and expansion of businesses in the cloud services market.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up to a host of opportunities for companies, governments and consumers. The IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors and IT service providers. For example, the August Smart Lock uses the Internet of Things platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user's residence, and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: PCs; Laptops; Tablets; Other Computers

2) By Application: Household; Commercial

3) By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumer (B2C)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Computers Market Characteristics



4. Computers Market Product Analysis



5. Computers Market Supply Chain



6. Computers Market Customer Information



7. Computers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Computers



9. Computers Market Size And Growth



10. Computers Market Regional Analysis



11. Computers Market Segmentation

12. Computers Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Computers Market



14. Western Europe Computers Market



15. Eastern Europe Computers Market



16. North America Computers Market



17. South America Computers Market



18. Middle East Computers Market



19. Africa Computers Market



20. Computers Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Computers Market



22. Market Background: Computer Hardware Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Apple

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HP

Pegatron Corp.

Quanta Computer

Lenovo Group Limited

Inventec Corp.

Microsoft

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry

