Computershare (ASX:CPU) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.40

The board of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.40 on the 18th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.4%.

Computershare's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Computershare was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 99% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 118.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Computershare Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.285 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.385. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Computershare hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Computershare that investors should take into consideration.

