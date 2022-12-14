U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.92
    -20.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,995.25
    -113.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,178.66
    -78.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.97
    -16.39 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    +2.02 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2431
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1820
    -0.2770 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,779.95
    +9.18 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.25
    -1.65 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Computerworld Names Tractor Supply to 2023 List of Best Places To Work in IT

Tractor Supply
·5 min read

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been named to Computerworld's 2023 list of Best Places to Work in IT. The award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Selection is based on the excellence and quality of the IT workplace.

"Tractor Supply is committed to providing our Team Members with a rewarding work environment and culture grounded in our strong Mission and Values," said Robert Mills, executive vice president and chief technology, digital commerce and strategy officer at Tractor Supply. "Our IT Team's innovation and creativity help create a seamless experience for our customers across digital and in-store, while delivering capabilities that enable our store Team Members to build relationships with our customers and provide them with legendary service. This work drives meaningful business value, and we're grateful for the teamwork and dedication that make it possible."

Since 1994, the annual Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top work environments for technology professionals. This year's Best Places to work in IT is presented by Foundry's Computerworld, a technology media brand that empowers enterprise users and their managers. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. The rankings are also reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

On the 2023 list, Tractor Supply is ranked 32 among the 58 organizations in the "Large" category, which includes companies with 5,000 or more U.S. employees. Tractor Supply has 50,000 Team Members and more than 2,000 stores in 49 states.

"Adapting to a ‘new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

The full list of recognized organizations is available at Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT List

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems-and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow Computerworld on Facebook

Tractor Supply Company
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Tricia Whittemore (603) 219-6088

Tractor Supply, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture
Tractor Supply, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tractor Supply on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tractor Supply
Website: https://www.tractorsupply.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tractor Supply



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731894/Computerworld-Names-Tractor-Supply-to-2023-List-of-Best-Places-To-Work-in-IT

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Stronger demand outlook lifts oil, as traders digest a hefty U.S. supply climb and Fed policy decision

    Oil futures settle higher on Wednesday, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its 2023 forecast for demand growth.

  • Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after temporary halt as FTX fallout ripples through crypto industry

    After a temporary halt, Binance has resumed customer withdrawals for the stablecoin, USDC. That halt came as Binance saw a massive wave of withdrawals. The CEO is trying to calm jittery customers.

  • AIG to Officially Shut Unit That Failed in Financial Crisis

    American International Group infamous Financial Products unit—the one that nearly took down the global economy in 2008 with wrong-way bets on mortgages—is on its way to an official demise. AIG announced today that the unit has filed a voluntary petition for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, as a way to close for good. AIGFP’s main debt, according to a bankruptcy filing: $37.4 billion owed to its parent.

  • New York’s Uber and Lyft Drivers Aren’t Getting a Pay Raise This Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge temporarily blocked wage increases for Uber and Lyft drivers imposed by the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission, dealing a blow to workers ahead of the holidays. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Uk

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Amazon Defers Fresher Hiring To Control Costs, Draws Lawsuit From Supplier

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shelved the joining for some university graduates set to join the company in May, blaming the "macroeconomic environment. Amazon postponed the students' joining until the end of 2023 and doled out a one-off payment of $13,000, the Financial Times reports. One of the students was likely to join Amazon's campus in Sunnyvale, California, home to Lab126. Also Read: Amazon's Cloud Eyes More Staff in 2023, Remain Invested In More Data Centers Lab126, where Amazon develop

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.