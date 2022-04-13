U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

COMPUTEX 2022 Returns Registration is Now Open to Buyers Worldwide

·3 min read

TAIPEI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A physical show of COMPUTEX 2022 will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall from May 24 to 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). This year, exhibitors and visitors are invited to participate in COMPUTEX both online and offline. The online registration is now open to buyers worldwide.

&#x003010;COMPUTEX&#x003011;COMPUTEX 2022 Returns
【COMPUTEX】COMPUTEX 2022 Returns

Leading Tech Companies Join COMPUTEX 2022

COMPUTEX is one of the world-leading ICT exhibitions. This year, the show focuses on six trendy themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. In addition, a number of top ICT leaders, including Acer, AMD, Apacer, Arm, ASUS, ATEN, Delta, GIGABYTE, IBM, Infineon, KIOXIA, Microsoft Corp., MSI, NVIDIA, NXP, Qualcomm, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Supermicro, Texas Instruments, ZOTAC and more, will participate in hybrid events.

COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum Provide a Comprehensive View of the Industry Future

COMPUTEX will hold many events during the show this year. Some highlights include five COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes by the global tech giants. They will deliver hot topics and the latest trends that attendees could walk away with informative and insightful views.

The COMPUTEX Forum will revolve around the theme "Create the New Normal", consisting of two technological innovation and application sessions. The first session will focus on technology innovation, with the topic of "Technology Empowerment, Building Industry Chains", dissecting computing, 5G, IoT to drive the opportunities in AI. The second session will cover technology application with the topic of "Application Advancements – Realizing Future Scenarios", which focuses on virtual reality, smart life, remote work, and ESG management by using digital technology.

Diverse Activities to Create Excellent Visitor Experiences

TAITRA will actively integrate various services to generate leads for exhibitors as well as create brilliant visitor experiences.

  • Global Procurement Meetings: Alternative physical exhibiting solutions will be offered to assist exhibitors in expanding their business opportunities. International VIP buyers and government procurement bidders are connected in one-on-one meetings with exhibitors.

  • Live Studio: Exhibitors can showcase their latest products through a live studio, where buyers can get first-hand information.

  • Guided Tour: There will be financial and industry experts, as well as opinion leaders from various fields leading the guided tours. More than 100,000 buyers can experience the show highlights without attending in person.

  • COMPUTEX DigitalGo Online Exhibition: Through an interactive online exhibition platform, exhibitors can connect with visitors in real-time.

Visitor Registration at COMPUTEX:

https://www.computexonline.com.tw/?userlang=en

More about COMPUTEX, please visit:

COMPUTEX : https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX : https://www.innovex.com.tw/

Press Contacts:

Ms. Tessa Lin <tessalin@taitra.org.tw>

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan's complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computex-2022-returns-registration-is-now-open-to-buyers-worldwide-301524632.html

SOURCE COMPUTEX

