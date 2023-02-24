U.S. markets closed

Computing Mouse Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% by 2027, Increase in demand for ergonomic mouses to be a major trend - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global computing mouse market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,654.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Computing Mouse Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,654.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.89

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A4Tech Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Bloody, Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Fnatic Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jelly Comb, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Rx Infotech P Ltd., SteelSeries ApS, and TURTLE BEACH CORP.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • There is an increase in demand for ergonomic mouses in the global market during the forecast period. An ergonomic mouse is designed to reduce the discomfort and muscle strain that users may experience when using the mouse. It is designed to fit a more natural hand position to use, allowing users to work comfortably throughout the day.

  • The market witnessed an increase in the penetration of biometrics in computing mouses. This is a result of the increasing number of information security issues proving that the password-based approach is not safe.

  • Vendors in the global market are increasing investments in R&D for their offerings significantly. For instance, Apple Inc. (Apple) offers Magic Mouse 2 second generation, which adds gestures and swipes to usual clicks to bring more functionality and help users get more work done with less effort.

Computing Mouse Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Wired and Wireless), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The wired segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors like faster response time and lesser input lag compared to wireless mouses. Moreover, in industries where micrometers and milliseconds can make a difference to the output, wired mouses are preferred over wireless mouses.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global computing mouse market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global computing mouse market.

APAC is estimated to account for 51% of the growth of the global computing mouse market during the forecast period. APAC is the largest producer of computing mouses. The regional computing mouse market in North America will witness high growth during the forecast period. The adoption of the computing mouse is rising in South America during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of e-learning in Africa contributes to the growth of the computing mouse market in the region. The surge in demand for e-learning during the forecast period will register further growth of the computing mouse market in the MEA region.

Computing Mouse Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • Wireless mouses have become one of the most popular computer accessories as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality.

  • For instance, vendors like Logitech International S.A (Logitech) are incorporating innovative technologies such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency in a wireless mouse, which helps consumers, especially gamers, use the mouse without interruption.

  • PC gaming being adopted as a profession is directly impacting the growth of the global computing mouse market. This is because gamers replace their existing computing mouses with gaming-specific computing mouses to improve their gaming experience.

  • The growth of the corporate sector and the rise in the number of offices have also acted as major drivers for the demand for computing mouses.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The existence of grey-market products sold by unauthorized vendors is a major challenge to vendors in the global market. Counterfeit computing mouses, which are re-engineered copies of genuine products and refurbished computing mouses repaired by equipment manufacturers are sold by illegal sellers.

  • The demand for smart devices like smartphones is increasing in urban and semi-urban areas across the world. The rising sales of these products will reduce the demand for computing mouses during the forecast period.

  • The highly cyclic nature of the electronics industry fluctuates the demand for computing mouses. Factors like the presence of alternatives and technological advances are also likely to cause supply-demand disparities, which will harm the growth of the global computing mouse market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Computing Mouse Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Computing Mouse Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Computing Mouse Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Computing Mouse Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Computing Mouse Market vendors

Related Reports:

The edge computing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,928.42 million. The rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision-making is notably driving the edge computing market growth.

The mobile edge computing market size is expected to rise to USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.21%. One of the key factors driving the global mobile edge computing market growth is the increase in data traffic.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global computing mouse market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A4Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Apple Inc.

  • 12.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 12.6 AZIO Corp.

  • 12.7 Bloody

  • 12.8 Cherry AG

  • 12.9 Cooler Master Technology Inc.

  • 12.10 Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • 12.11 Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.13 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.14 Logitech International SA

  • 12.15 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.16 Razer Inc.

  • 12.17 SteelSeries ApS

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

