COMPX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today a $0.05 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend. CompX’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2022.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

