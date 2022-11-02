U.S. markets closed

COMPX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Compx International Inc
·5 min read

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today sales of $42.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $34.5 million in the same period of 2021. Operating income was $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million in the same period of 2021. Net income was $4.9 million, or $.40 per basic and diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.1 million, or $.33 per basic and diluted common share, in the same period of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, sales were $126.6 million compared to $106.7 million in the previous year. Operating income was $20.0 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $16.1 million or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2022 net sales increased over the comparable 2021 periods primarily due to higher Marine Component sales predominantly to the towboat market and, to a lesser extent, higher Security Products sales across a variety of markets. Operating income increased for both comparative periods largely due to the strong performance of the Marine Segment, partially offset by increased production costs, particularly at Security Products, including increased raw material costs, higher shipping costs, and higher salary and employment related costs.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components. It operates from three locations in the U.S. and employs approximately 640 people.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management’s belief and assumptions based on currently available information.  Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will be correct. Such statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those predicted. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties.

The factors that could cause our actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:

·         Future demand for our products,

·         Changes in our raw material and other operating costs (such as zinc, brass, aluminum, steel and energy costs) and our ability to pass those costs on to our customers or offset them with reductions in other operating costs,

·         Price and product competition from low-cost manufacturing sources (such as China),

·         The impact of pricing and production decisions,

·         Customer and competitor strategies including substitute products,

·         Uncertainties associated with the development of new products and product features,

·         Future litigation,

·         Our ability to protect or defend our intellectual property rights,

·         Potential difficulties in integrating future acquisitions,

·         Decisions to sell operating assets other than in the ordinary course of business,

·         Environmental matters (such as those requiring emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities),

·         The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform,

·         The impact of current or future government regulations (including employee healthcare benefit related regulations),

·         General global economic and political conditions that introduce instability into our supply chain, impact our customers’ level of demand or our customers’ perception regarding demand or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises such as COVID-19),

·         Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to labor disputes, hazardous chemical leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, cyber-attacks and public health crises such as COVID-19); and

·         Possible disruption of our business or increases in the cost of doing business resulting from terrorist activities or global conflicts.

Should one or more of these risks materialize or if the consequences worsen, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those currently forecasted or expected. CompX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.

* * * * *

COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Three months ended

    

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

Net sales

 

$

34.5

 

$

 42.9

 

$

106.7

 

$

 126.6

Cost of sales

 

 

23.6

 

 

 30.9

 

 

73.4

 

 

 88.9

Gross margin

 

 

10.9

 

 

 12.0

 

 

33.3

 

 

 37.7

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

 

5.8

 

 

 6.0

 

 

16.6

 

 

 17.7

Operating income

 

 

5.1

 

 

 6.0

 

 

16.7

 

 

 20.0

Interest income

 

 

.3

 

 

 .5

 

 

.9

 

 

 1.1

Income before taxes

 

 

5.4

 

 

 6.5

 

 

17.6

 

 

 21.1

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1.3

 

 

 1.6

 

 

4.2

 

 

 5.0

Net income

 

$

4.1

 

$

 4.9

 

$

13.4

 

$

 16.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net income per common share

 

$

.33

 

$

 .40

 

$

1.08

 

$

 1.30

Weighted average diluted common shares
  outstanding

 

 

12.4

 

 

 12.3

 

 

12.4

 

 

 12.4

CONTACT: SOURCE: CompX International Inc. CONTACT: Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700


