Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 9, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
RESTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 9, 2021.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 9, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
RATING
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
150
149
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
5/4/2021
2
144
82
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
5/4/2021
3
143
91
La hija del embajador
UNIV
5/5/2021
4
141
3
FBI
CBS
5/4/2021
5
141
14
Blue Bloods
CBS
5/7/2021
6
140
7
Chicago Fire
NBC
5/5/2021
7
140
120
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
5/7/2021
8
138
2
NCIS
CBS
5/4/2021
9
137
84
Diseñando tu amor
UNIV
5/4/2021
10
134
11
Chicago P.D.
NBC
5/5/2021
11
132
16
Bull
CBS
5/3/2021
12
130
12
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
5/9/2021
13
130
25
9-1-1
FOX
5/3/2021
14
129
13
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
5/4/2021
15
129
6
Chicago Med
NBC
5/5/2021
16
129
9
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
5/9/2021
17
128
132
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
5/9/2021
18
128
30
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
5/3/2021
19
127
21
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
5/6/2021
20
127
1
60 Minutes
CBS
5/9/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 9, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
RATING
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
146
15
When Calls the Heart
HALL
5/9/2021
2
139
22
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
5/4/2021
3
137
42
Baby, It's Cold Inside
HALL
5/8/2021
4
136
41
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TLC
5/9/2021
5
136
908
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
5/8/2021
6
135
125
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
5/4/2021
7
134
376
Deceived By My Mother-In-Law
LMN
5/7/2021
8
131
128
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
5/5/2021
9
129
312
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
5/9/2021
10
129
71
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
5/3/2021
11
126
859
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
5/3/2021
12
125
189
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
5/9/2021
13
125
404
VH1 Couples Retreat
VH1
5/3/2021
14
124
17
Home Town Takeover
HGTV
5/9/2021
15
123
70
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
HST
5/4/2021
16
122
976
For My Man
TVONE
5/6/2021
17
122
197
The First 48
A&E
5/6/2021
18
121
160
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
5/9/2021
19
121
494
Black Ink Crew
VH1
5/3/2021
20
120
224
See No Evil
ID
5/8/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-may-9-2021-301295029.html
SOURCE Comscore