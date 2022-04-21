U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3640
    +0.4370 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,813.99
    -583.95 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

COMSovereign Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Annual Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COMS
  • COMSP

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on March 31, 2022 by the Company with the SEC, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-K by the required due date of March 31, 2022 due to the six acquisitions completed by the Company during the last fiscal year, two of which are based outside of the United States, requiring complex outside valuations and purchase price allocations in order to comply with U.S. GAAP accounting principles. In addition, the Company is obtaining appraisals of impairment of goodwill, which has taken more time than expected.

Under Nasdaq rules the Company now has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, it may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until October 12, 2022, for it to regain compliance.

The Company anticipates that it will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within 30 days.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
COMSovereign Holding Corp.
813-334-9745
investors@comsovereign.com

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
mike@mwgco.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comsovereign-receives-notice-from-nasdaq-regarding-delayed-annual-report-301530586.html

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Mon

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Overwhelmed by Streaming Choices - A Great Time to Reevaluate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    There are multiple reasons why investors have found Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) attractive in the past, unfortunately as the price slumped, investors started pulling out, and the company is now trading at early 2020 levels. With the stock reaching new lows today, we decided to reevaluate the intrinsic value of the stock, and look at potential advantages against competitors.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.