COMSovereign and TNS Advance Wireless Infrastructure Security Utilizing the Blockchain for Mobile Electronic Device Verification

·6 min read
In this article:
- New Standards-Based Pilot Program Focused on Securing the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain with Advanced Authentication Technologies Including a Tokenized Mobile Equipment Identifier -

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions and Total Network Solutions ("TNS"), a developer of the next generation of blockchain technology solutions today announced initial progress on their collaboration for protecting the nation's telecommunications infrastructure, supporting the Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity. It also aligns with the goals proposed by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) in their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Security 9001 standards development program.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)

Under the collaboration, COMSovereign is working with the TNS project engineering team to explore how blockchain technology could enhance wireless network security. The companies will develop and incorporate advanced multifactor authentication, eSIM, and a tokenized Mobile Equipment Identifier (MEID), called the Enhanced MEID (E-MEID), to record network security data on a blockchain. Globally administered by the TIA, MEIDs typically show the manufacturer code and the equipment serial number and are permanently affixed to the device and used to facilitate mobile equipment identification and tracking. In this pilot program, COMSovereign has begun integration and real-world/Over-the-Air ("OTA") testing of new authentication hardware and software incorporated into several 4G LTE and 5G wireless network systems, including base stations and access radios. Further testing is ongoing to define and establish performance benchmarks for the new ICT Supply Chain Security 9001 standard. TIA expects to publish the findings from this and other related programs in 2022. Information on the Enhanced Mobile Equipment Identifier (E-MEID) and how it can be used to improve ICT Supply Chain Security can be found in a three-part series at the TIA website at https://tiaonline.org/blockchain-for-ict-supply-chain-security-part-1/ and COMSovereign's involvement at https://tiaonline.org/blockchain-for-ict-supply-chain-security-part-3/.

"Supply chain security and integrity is a critical element of a comprehensive approach to 5G and all ICT (information and communications technology), which COMSovereign has long embraced as a trusted U.S.-based manufacturer of critical wireless infrastructure. We can fundamentally improve network security by incorporating blockchain technology into the network for device verification. This is critical to information assurance, and it is why we are so excited to work with the TNS on this important project," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign. "As an organization, we firmly believe that ensuring the security of forthcoming 5G and beyond networks is of paramount importance. We applaud the TIA's efforts to create and implement new standards, fulfilling its responsibility to both its members and the industry at large."

Kevin L. Jackson, TNS Senior Vice President, adds, "The security of the global telecommunications network depends on the safety of its supply chain. We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with a global telecommunications leader like COMSovereign."

By creating a globally unique digital token that can represent any associated physical element of a wireless network, a tokenized or Enhanced MEID will enable a new, secure, tamper-proof way to document, track and authenticate any wireless device. By being recorded on a shared digital ledger or blockchain, E-MEID data is cryptographically protected and immutable, meaning it cannot be changed without consensus agreement by all participating parties. Blockchain's most famous use case is in the financial industry, the foundational technology behind Bitcoin. The shared digital ledger concept can apply to any use case where two or more parties maintain verified and auditable transaction records. The transaction records support the protection and provenance of data held by smartphones, a most personal piece of mobile station equipment. This capability will become critically important as mobile devices expand use in e-commerce, banking, and finance and as a source of authenticated personal identification such as a digital driver's license.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About Total Network Services
TNS brands interconnect to form an end-to-end solution for most blockchain applications. Digital Names converts the 30-50 character complex wallet public key into a Human-Readable, Easy-to-Remember format, doing for e-wallets sending or receiving any cryptocurrency what Domain Names did for the scale-up of websites on the internet. Our global data network provides the tools to create and manage dedicated clouds, with the ability to host many virtual private servers and online devices.

TIA does not endorse COMSovereign, TNS, or the solutions they propose. TIA is technology and vendor-neutral. TIA manages the MEID, and the "enhanced" aspects proposed by TNS are products and services that utilize the MEID but are not standardized by TIA engineering committees nor approved or marketed by TIA.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
COMSovereign Holding Corp.
813-334-9745
investors@comsovereign.com

External Investor Relations:
Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
COMS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
mike@mwgco.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comsovereign-and-tns-advance-wireless-infrastructure-security-utilizing-the-blockchain-for-mobile-electronic-device-verification-301403424.html

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

