U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.04
    -23.85 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.17
    +0.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7430
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,832.86
    +54.49 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.84
    -6.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Comstar, LLC Provides Notice of Data Security Event

·7 min read

ROWLEY, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar, LLC ("Comstar") is providing notice of a recent event that may affect the security of certain information.

On or about March 26, 2022, Comstar discovered suspicious activity related to certain servers within its environment. Comstar immediately took steps to secure our network, and launched a thorough investigation, with the assistance of third-party experts, to determine the nature and scope of the incident. On April 21, 2022, the investigation determined that certain systems on Comstar's network were subject to unauthorized access. However, the investigation was unable to confirm what specific information on those systems was accessed. As such, Comstar reviewed the contents of those systems to determine what information was contained therein and to whom it related for purposes of notification.

The review of the systems determined information related to certain individuals was contained within. The information varied by individual but may have included name, date of birth, medical assessment and medication administration, health insurance information, driver's license, financial account information, and Social Security number.

Individuals who have questions about this incident or believe they may be impacted by this incident, can contact our dedicated call center at 877-587-4280, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time except holidays, or visit our web site for more information at www.comstarbilling.com

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a credit freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

  1. Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

  2. Social Security number;

  3. Date of birth;

  4. Addresses for the prior two to five years;

  5. Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

  6. A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

  7. A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit- report-services/

https://www.experian.com/help/

https://www.transunion.com/credit-help

888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For California residents: Visit the California Office of Privacy Protection (www.oag.ca.gov/privacy) for additional information on protection against identity theft.

For Kentucky residents: Office of the Attorney General of Kentucky, 700 Capitol Avenue, Suite 118 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, www.ag.ky.gov, Telephone: 1-502-696-5300.

For District of Columbia residents: the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20001; 202-727-3400; and oag@dc.gov.

For Maryland residents: the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us. Comstar is located at 8 Turcotte Memorial Drive, Rowley, MA 01969.

For New Mexico residents: you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For New York residents: the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For North Carolina residents: the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Oregon residents: Oregon Department of Justice, 1162 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301-4096, www.doj.state.or.us/, Telephone: 877-877-9392.

For Rhode Island residents: the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident.

For Washington D.C. residents: the Office of Attorney General for the District of Columbia can be reached at: 441 4thStreet NW, Suite 1100 South, Washington, D.C. 20001; 1-202-442-9828; https://oag.dc.gov.

For All U.S. residents: Identity Theft Clearinghouse, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20580, www.consumer.gov/idtheft, 1-877-IDTHEFT (438-4338).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comstar-llc-provides-notice-of-data-security-event-301558349.html

SOURCE Comstar, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.

  • Brace for another selloff if U.S. stocks reach this technical ‘danger zone’

    According to Jonathan Krinsky, a market technician at BTIG, the new “danger zone” for U.S. stocks corresponds roughly with the 50-day moving average for the S&P 500 , which is presently right around 4,275 although Krinsky believes equities would meet resistance slightly earlier at around 4,250, which is the top end of the “summer chop” range he anticipates. Because of this, Krinsky expects a swift bout of counter-cyclical reversion – where technology stocks lead markets higher, a dynamic that has already been witnessed during the past week – to be the near-term catalyst for a rebound in stocks.

  • HP earnings beat on top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports on HP earnings and the stock's reaction.

  • Amazon stock surges toward best 4-day performance in 2 years after stock split approved

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged 5.7% higher to $2,435.01 in afternoon trading, to put them on track for a fourth-straight gain. The ecommerce and cloud behemoth's stock has soared 17.0% in the four days since it closed at $2,082.00 on May 24, which was the lowest close since April 9, 2020. That would be the stock's best four-day performance since it ran up 17.9% over the four-day stretch that ended April 16, 2020. Amazon

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Fed’s quantitative tightening is about to arrive: What that might mean for markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • Student loans: Biden asks Congress to forgive $10,000 per borrower

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, whether Congress is likely to cancel $10,000 per borrower, and how it could affect Biden's approval rating.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were tumbling almost 9.6% in morning trading Tuesday after a pre-holiday week that saw its shares gain nearly 50%. GameStop is still a heavily shorted stock with about a quarter of its shares sold short, so it's likely that a lot of short-sellers were covering their positions last week, helping to lift the retailer's stock. Last week, I warned that GameStop shares will likely follow a similar pattern this time, too, and it could be we're in the first days of that occurring.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.