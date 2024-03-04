Is Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHCI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Comstock Holding Companies' (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Comstock Holding Companies' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comstock Holding Companies is:

21% = US$7.2m ÷ US$35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Comstock Holding Companies' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Comstock Holding Companies seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Comstock Holding Companies' exceptional 40% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Comstock Holding Companies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 29%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Comstock Holding Companies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Comstock Holding Companies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Comstock Holding Companies doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Comstock Holding Companies' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Comstock Holding Companies visit our risks dashboard for free.

